Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Take a Private Jet To Vegas, Celebrate 12-Year Milestone

From being strangers and co-hosts at a Super Bowl party in 2007, to being the A-list couple. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have had their ups and downs, which gave them the strength for what their relationship is today. Despite their busy schedule, they always make time for each other, especially when it’s time to celebrate a big occasion.

“Then. now. always. 12.21.13 💍 (see slide 3).” The two shared the carousel post on Instagram and reminded the world that it was twelve years ago, when D-Wade asked the question. In the second slide, we see them celebrating inside a private jet, where the 3x NBA champion expressed his love to his wife while recapping their journey.

“Back in 2013, on December 21st, the question was popped. I asked my wife if she gonna marry me. It’s 12 years to the date. So what we’re about to pop right now is a celebration of 12 years of engagement. It is a rare bottle of 2013 that I got a long time ago, that we have not drunk yet, and we are gonna celebrate 12 years of engagement. So cheers!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

The power couple even attended Jeezy’s show, who himself is on a nationally sold-out tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic debut album: Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union weren’t alone on this trip; longtime friends Udonis Haslem and his wife, Faith Haslem, accompanied them. This break was much needed as Wade and Union continue to maintain a work-life balance.

Gabrielle celebrated her 53rd birthday in Rome, but she also had a project in the works that brought her to Italy. Similarly, Wade’s also got Amazon Prime duties and the NBA season keeping him in LA while Gab’s jetsetting for work. However, one thing they don’t compromise on is family time.

Celebrations don’t stop in Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s household

Due to their extensive work schedule and flying to different places, there are times when they feel that they haven’t spent enough time with their children. Union felt this and used her creativity to express herself. The Bring It On star used the “moments I’ll never take for granted” trend on her official TikTok page. While it was on her Instagram Stories, she added a little something extra.

“For parents who have to be away from their kids for any reason, it’s brutal for everyone involved, especially the kids. I had exactly 48 hrs to fly back and forth to Italy to make her Smile, and it was a no-brainer.”

Union flew back and, fortunately, arrived on time for Kaavia’s birthday on November 7. Even the youngest member was eagerly waiting for her mother, as he started running towards her in the driveway. Without saying a word, we all felt the emotions behind that hug. Since it was Kaavia’s birthday, it had to be special. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made sure it was, as Kaavia also got a very special Hello Kitty-themed birthday party.

Union shared another post, “48 hours, no regrets 🫶🏾.” Definitely no regrets with family time. While Kaavia shares her birthdate with her grandma, Jolinda Wade. Dwyane Wade also had a separate celebration with her. Be it the youngest or the oldest member, everyone gets special treatment.