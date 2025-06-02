Dwyane Wade Gives Family a Special Treat as Gabrielle Union Gets Real About In-Laws

Marriage comes with love, laughter, and in-laws. That tug-of-war over whose parents to visit is real. It’s a dance every couple does, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are no exception. For the most part, their in-laws are the MVPs of their “village,” as Gab’s said it herself. But every now and then, they might just third-wheel a date night… or tag along for courtside fun at a game.

Recently, Wade was seen courtside at a Dodgers-Yankees game. After getting rocked in back-to-back games, the Yankees finally punched back. Ryan Yarbrough held the Dodgers to just one run over six solid innings, Ben Rice launched a go-ahead homer, and New York avoided the sweep with a 7-3 win on Sunday. Down 26–7 over two games, they finally turned the tide. Even DJ LeMahieu turned back the clock with a four-hit game, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggled in his shortest start of the year. And yes, Dwyane Wade was there to watch it all live.

Wade embraced the Los Angeles scene, sharing Instagram Stories from the stadium. First came the strawberry margarita—because, of course—then a clean flex of his all-white Way of Wade 5s right on the stadium ground, with that classic LA backdrop. But the real star? His in-law Tracy Union, aka Gabrielle’s sister, who joined him for the day. He captioned it ‘DODGERS GAME,’ letting the imagery speak. Union joined him, reposting footage of them on the field—captioned ‘Why are we like this?! Can’t take us anywhere!’”

Dahveon Morris, Jolinda Wade, Zaya Wade, 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Wade, Gabrielle Union and Zaire Wade attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

That courtside energy isn’t random—it runs deep. Dwyane Wade’s passion for the sport stems from his father’s own unfulfilled baseball career. On Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Wade opened up about how his dad was actually a great baseball player who dreamed of making it to the major leagues. His father’s baseball career ended when a close friend was k—-d before his eyes. “Which he wound up going to the military because of his best friend wound up getting killed in front of him. And he just he stopped playing baseball, and he went and did something else,” Wade shared. Rather than abandon sports, his father devoted himself to Dwyane, bringing him to every game, every practice.

And it’s not just his dad who shaped his love for the game. His wife, Gabrielle Union, further fueled his Dodgers fandom. She’s a huge fan, and together they’ve been to several games over the years. Remember back in 2019 when they showed up decked out in all white, soaking in the stadium vibes? Gab even shared an Instagram story from that night, capturing their fun and love for the team.

Gabrielle Union keeps it real when handling the in-laws

When it comes to parenting, Gabrielle Union doesn’t shy away from saying what’s on her mind—especially when it comes to dealing with outside opinions. In a Marie Claire interview, she addressed in-laws who criticize her progressive parenting as ‘out-of-touch.’ Her reply was unfiltered. “Why do you have to see eye-to-eye with anyone that is not in your home raising your children with you?” she said. She went on to add, “It’s okay to be like, thank you for that. I’m doing my own thing, but thank you. I appreciate your care and concern. Or, nobody asked you! My in-laws.” It was a mic-drop moment.

Still, their bond remains strong: her relationship with her in-laws is loving and close. She’s been out here posting Mother’s Day shout-outs like she’s hosting a family reunion: “Mother-in-law! Sisters-in-law!” She’s consistently shown up with love and respect, playing the in-law game like a pro. Recently, Union joined Wade’s mother and relatives onstage for Zaya Wade’s 18th birthday celebration.

Still, no family is perfect. For instance, she was suddenly added to a family devotional chat, with no way to exit. Classic in-laws, right? Naturally, when Marie Claire asked how she survives those unexpected group chats, Gab didn’t hold back. “Well, first of all, a lot of the group chats I’m in, I did not ask to join—like my in-laws’ morning religious texts,” she said, totally straight-faced. “I love Jesus, but somehow my husband isn’t in this chat, and I am in it. And I find that to be unfair…” Most parents can relate: she’s reading devotionals pre-coffee while Wade is spared.

As Wade’s courtside outing with Tracy Union and Union’s candid Marie Claire moments illustrate, even celebrity couples navigate the same in-law dynamics many families face. Whether on a billion-dollar contract or a nine-to-five job, every couple must define who “belongs” at the holiday table.