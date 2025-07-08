Dwyane Wade Grieves 27 Lives Lost in Texas Floods After National Reporter Addresses Personal Tragedy

Texas is going through a very difficult time after a horrific catastrophe. Flash floods at the Guadalupe River on July 4 claimed at least 104 lives on the Fourth of July weekend. Among them were at least 27 young girls and counsellors at a local summer camp. This place, Camp Mystic has ties to the Bush family. Jenna Bush Hager was not only a camper here, but her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush was also part of this camp’s history. This situation made Jenna very emotional on the Today Show. It fell on her current co-host and dear friend, Dwyane Wade to speak on her behalf.

Dwyane Wade is back on Jenna & Friends for another stint since his co-hosting gig during his birthday in January. While that first series was fun, his second spell was around a heartbreaking event that worried him as a parent of five kids.

Live from New York, Wade watched Jenna Bush Hager tearfully talk about the recent Texas tragedy that struck Camp Mystic. “My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp,” Jenna said on TODAY July 7. Laura Bush was a drama counsellor at this century old camp. Not only did Jenna attend the camp as a young girl, she sent her daughters there too. Her family was not at the camp during recent events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seeing Jenna struggling to form words, Dwyane Wade conveyed their feelings over the situation, particularly as parents. “As a parent, I’m sure all of our hearts are heavy and all of thoughts, and our prayers, our wishes. You know our fingers are crossed for the families, you know this community as well, you know can overcome this together.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@jennaandfriends) Expand Post

As fans noted through the Jenna & Friends hour on Today, Dwyane Wade was also affected by these events. “Just as parents there’s certain places that we send our kids, and we feel those are the places of safety for them. And that’s school, and that’s camps. Because we know the growth and evolution that happens at these places. But tragedy also occurs and it’s so unfortunate,” he said.

Wade has four children – Zaire, Zaya, Xavier, and Kaavia – and adopted his nephew Dahveon. In the cases of Dahveon and Zaya, for whom they moved from Florida to California when she came out as trans, Wade’s feelings of wanting his kids to be safe especially comes through. And it reflected in the words he had for Texas during this tragedy.

Jenna Bush Hager Comforts Dwyane Wade

After a flood watch notice midday Thursday, the National Weather Service issued an urgent warning around 4 a.m. for a severe threat to human life. By at least 5:20 a.m., some in the Kerrville City area said water levels were getting alarmingly high. The massive rain flowing down hills sent rushing water into the Guadalupe River, causing it to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 12: Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Wade, 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

As of July 6, 11 campers and one counsellor were still missing. Search efforts for the other kids are on but the current casualty count has left the nation reeling. The area is flood-prone and tricky. The late camp owner Richard “Dick” Eastland, tragically died while attempting to save campers from the floods.

Jenna, a Texas native whose father former president George W. Bush served as governor, assured Dwyane Wade that Texas is resilient and will overcome this. “My husband said, ‘Why are we sending our kids to Texas to camp? It’s hot,’” she told D-Wade. “And it’s because of the love that’s there. Texas has a type of resilience. They’re generous people, where people want to reach out and help. Texas camps are really special.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jenna’s kids were at a different camp, but she revealed that some of her friends had daughters at the camp as recently as last week. It’s currently unclear if anyone close to her was affected.

Jenna Bush Hager and the team at Today are supporting the rescue and relief efforts. If you want to help the communities affected by the Texas floods, go to redcross.org.