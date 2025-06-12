Dwyane Wade Is a Proud Dad as Zaya Marks New Milestone With Top Honors

It’s been a week full of milestones in the Wade household. Just a few days ago, Dwyane Wade proudly watched his youngest, Kaavia James, celebrate her graduation from kindergarten—and he made sure the internet joined in the party. On his Instagram Stories, the proud dad shared an adorable picture of Kaavia all decked out in her cap and gown, holding a slate that read, “Goodbye Kindergarten. Hello First Grade.” Her big, beaming smile said it all. Wade’s caption? Short and pumped with love: “GO KAAV GRADUATE.” Clearly, the Wade kids are moving up—and fast.

Likewise, Zaya Wade has been making waves of her own. The 17-year-old recently shared her senior portraits on Instagram, and let’s just say, they weren’t just stunning—they hit right in the feels. She captioned the post with a heartfelt “Senior pics 🖤 try not to cry, dad.” And Wade, who’s never shied away from expressing pride in his kids, quickly chimed in with a response that said it all: “I’m not crying yet… Just proud that I get to see this day 😍.” That comment didn’t just feel emotional—it felt earned. Zaya’s high school journey has been anything but ordinary, and seeing her reach this moment was clearly a huge deal for her dad.

And then came the big day. Not only did Zaya graduate, but she also walked away with top honors, taking home the Head of School award. Yep, that’s right. The milestone meant even more because Wade wasn’t just a spectator—he was right there, front and center, celebrating with her. The honor spoke volumes about who Zaya is becoming: accomplished, focused, and deeply respected. For both her and Wade, this moment was about so much more than a diploma.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the celebration wasn’t just limited to the Wades. Wade’s longtime friend Chris Johnson, was also on proud dad duty. His son, Isaiah, Zaya’s classmate, graduated too. Johnson posted snapshots of the day with a touching note: “Today marks the beginning of a new journey. Congratulations, son @isaiahj_, on your graduation your future is bright w/ Colorado Buffs 🏀, and your potential is limitless… JUS DAD.” Two families, one big day.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnsonhoops) Expand Post

And yes, Wade had to get in on the action too, sharing a photo of the proud dads with a simple but heartfelt caption: “JUS 2 DADS WITH KIDS GRADUATING NEXT CHAPTER.” So what exactly is Zaya’s next chapter?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Zaya Wade’s Big future plan

So, beyond the cap and gown, Zaya Wade is clearly in her own lane. The 17-year-old isn’t just wrapping up high school—she’s already stacking achievements that many adults would envy. From owning the runway in Paris for Miu Miu to gracing the cover of Seventeen, she’s got the fashion world watching. But more than that, she’s been showing up where it matters.

As a 2024 Out100 groundbreaker, Zaya co-founded Translatable with her dad, a nonprofit dedicated to creating safe, empowering spaces for LGBTQ+ youth of color. No wonder Dwyane Wade proudly shared, “She has been my biggest educator and inspiration for what it means to be true to you.”

And speaking of proud, Gabrielle Union is right there too—cheering and chuckling at what’s next. At the 2025 Met Gala, she spilled the big college reveal, saying, “[She’s] an astrobiology major. So we can’t help with that. We haven’t been able to help with homework since the fourth grade, but we’re excited for next year.” That mix of awe and honesty? So on brand for Gab.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Zaya’s been soaking up all the sibling time she can. Union shared, “It’s funny because Zaya’s a senior and [Kaavia’s] in kindergarten at the same school,” adding that Zaya would drop in during Kaavia’s lunch breaks just to hang out.

Ultimately, it all circles back to family. And for D-Wade, watching Zaya step into this new season makes it crystal clear—family always comes first.