Dwyane Wade Joins Carmelo Anthony & More in Cannes as Wife Gabrielle Shares Private Glimpses

Imagine this: NBA stars who go at each other like warriors during the season, suddenly vibing together under the French Riviera sun. When on-court rivals link up off the hardwood, you know something big is about to happen—especially if it’s at Cannes. And that’s exactly what went down recently, as a crew of basketball’s biggest names ditched the jerseys for luxury fits, showing that when NBA players party together, even the charts can’t handle the energy.

Because Cannes Lions isn’t just a festival—it’s the Super Bowl of creativity. Every June, the biggest names in advertising, media, and branding touch down in France to celebrate ideas that move the world. But there’s more to Cannes than panels and awards. Enter The Afties—a party born out of a late-night chat on the Croisette, built for the culture, by the culture. It’s where creators, outliers, and power players come together, not just to celebrate campaigns, but to shift the vibe entirely. And in 2025, The Afties returned louder, prouder, and more unforgettable than ever.

The first year of The Afties set the vibe—but year two? Even bigger, louder, and star-studded. We’re talking Carmelo Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, Candace Parker, Jordan Chiles, Alex Rodriguez, Shay Mitchell, Ilona Maher—you name it. The scene was the iconic Chrystie venue, pulsing with energy all night thanks to DJ sets from Jae Murphy, DJ Millie, DJ Tay James, Chris Lyons, and Charles Beloved. Yeah, that kinda night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if you missed it, Brian Bosché gave us a front-row seat to the magic when he posted some stunning shots from The Afties on Instagram. The vibe? Immaculate. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted weaving through the crowd—Wade casually holding a basketball, of course—while Carmelo Anthony kicked back, laughing and soaking it all in. Draymond Green was caught mid-laugh, Candace Parker looked like she owned the night, and the whole scene glowed with lights, beats from the DJs, and that rare energy you only find at a party with this much star power and cultural presence.

AD

Gabrielle Union wasn’t about to leave us hanging—she shared her own BTS moments too. One of the best? A hilarious video of D-Wade and Candace Parker standing back-to-back, with Candace proving she’s definitely taller. The whole night was glam, fun, and full of love. Gab summed it up perfectly with her caption: “Mood: Cannes-do ✨” — and honestly, same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) Expand Post

But make no mistake—this wasn’t just another Cannes party with open bars and rooftop views—it was built on purpose. “What I love the most is [that] the host is a Black woman,” said TJ Adeshola about Taylor Rooks, who co-hosted The Afties with him. Sure, the energy was electric, but it wasn’t by accident. “We were celebrating Black women… We flipped that. We have a Black woman at the helm. That’s important to me.” In a room full of CMOs, athletes, and creators, the vibes met real strategy—and that’s what made it unforgettable. Oh, one more thing – Draymond Green may have just dropped a hint about his future on the court.

Draymond Green gets real about retirement and reputation

Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green were the speakers on this year’s Sport Beach theme—“Heroes and Villains: The Power of Honesty in Athlete Storytelling”—and they delivered exactly what the crowd came for. Two of the most unapologetically honest voices in sports, they hit the stage at Cannes Lions and got real. No fluff, no stat-padding—just raw, thoughtful takes on identity, legacy, and what it means to control your own narrative in and beyond the game. Draymond, especially, leaned in hard, talking about his villain status, his business moves, and yeah… even hinting at retirement.

“As I transition in the next two or three years from basketball… I know that’s where my life leads me in the next two or three years,” Draymond said during the panel, sounding calm but clear-eyed. It wasn’t a dramatic farewell, but it sure felt like someone starting to accept that his time on court is now linited. And he’s pivoting into a serious business lane. Green owns over 20 Blink Fitness gyms, part of a wellness chain that’s pulled in nearly $375 million in revenue. He’s also invested in Lobos 1707 tequila, Rumble Boxing, LARQ, and made a major win with SmileDirectClub, where he reportedly saw a 40× return on investment. And it’s not just about profits—through 100K Ventures, he’s backing young entrepreneurs in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

via Imago Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to the media during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

And of course, he didn’t shy away from the whole “villain” narrative. In fact, he leaned in with full confidence. “I think in order for there to be a hero, there has to be a villain,” he said. “One doesn’t work without the other… It’s what creates storylines… If everyone’s the hero, who do we hate?” When the 2023 Rudy Gobert incident came up, Draymond gave a trademark smirk and shrugged, “You may not think so, but I don’t always try to be hated.” It was classic Draymond—smart, self-aware, and totally unbothered. He’s not running from the role; he’s flipping it into fuel for the next chapter.

The Afties wasn’t just a party—it was a cultural reset. With athletes, icons, and creators all in one room, it proved that when purpose meets vibe, magic happens.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad