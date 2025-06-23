Dwyane Wade Lends Support to Emotional Reggie Miller After Pacers’ Crushing Loss

After 17 years of heartbreak, rebuilds, and quiet hope, the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached the mountaintop—they’re finally NBA champions. With a 103–91 win in Game 7 of the 2025 Finals, they didn’t just beat the Pacers—they finished off one of the most dominant seasons the league has seen. OKC racked up 68 wins (one of the best records ever) and shattered the all-time point differential mark. From 22-win struggles just a few years ago to lifting their first title since moving from Seattle—this is the Thunder’s moment.

Everyone felt for Tyrese Haliburton after that heartbreaking Game 7 loss. Pacers legend Reggie Miller posted on Instagram, pouring his heart out: “I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and ‘this to shall pass’. I’m very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer.” You could feel the emotion in every word.

Dwyane Wade isn’t one to hand out praise lightly—but when it comes to Tyrese Haliburton, it’s all love. After the Pacers’ crushing Game 7 loss, Wade reshared Reggie Miller’s heartfelt post on his Instagram story and wrote, “THE HEART OF A CHAMPIONSHIP @TYRESEHALIBURTON.” That one line said it all. Coming from a three-time NBA champ and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, it carried serious weight. Wade has made it clear—he sees something special in Haliburton.

And it’s not just words. D-Wade’s admiration was on full display during Game 1 of the Finals, when Haliburton drilled a clutch shot over the Thunder to steal the opener. Wade was live-streaming as it happened and couldn’t hold back—he shouted “superstar!” multiple times, stunned and hyped by what he just witnessed. The moment went viral fast, and Wade doubled down in the NBA comments section with a cold “Hali 🥶.” When a legend reacts like that? You know it’s real.

Just seven minutes into Game 7, everything changed for Tyrese Haliburton—and the Pacers. He was off to a blazing start, knocking down 9 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep. But then came the moment that silenced the arena: Haliburton drove to the basket, fell hard, and started pounding the floor in frustration. You could feel it—something was wrong. He was helped off the court, didn’t return, and was later seen on crutches. His father later confirmed what many feared: an Achilles injury. It’s a devastating blow, especially considering he had already been battling a calf strain from Game 5 and was questionable coming into this one.

Haliburton’s exit wasn’t just emotional—it changed the entire rhythm of the game. The Pacers, just 48 minutes from their first-ever NBA title, unraveled after he left. They lost 103–91 to the Thunder, and the energy just never felt the same. Tyrese had been the heart of Indiana’s playoff run, hitting four game-winners and averaging 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds through the postseason. It’s impossible not to draw comparisons to Kevin Durant’s 2019 Finals injury—same kind of calf issue turning into something far worse. For Indiana, Game 7 won’t just be remembered for the loss—it’ll be remembered for the gut punch of losing their star in the biggest moment.

Reggie Miller consoles T.J. McConnell and the Pacers as emotions run high after Game 7 loss

T.J. McConnell gave everything he had in Game 7—and when it ended in heartbreak, the emotion poured out. As the Pacers walked off the court, McConnell was visibly shaken. Cameras caught the moment he walked through the tunnel, near tears, only to be met by none other than Reggie Miller. The Pacers legend pulled him in for a long, emotional hug—no words, just support. It was a powerful scene, one that showed exactly how much this run meant to the team, the city, and its past heroes. And maybe—just maybe—it's the kind of moment that softens even the hearts of those still trolling Reggie for a Finals that slipped away.

McConnell had stepped up in the biggest moment. After Tyrese Haliburton went down with what was later confirmed to be a serious Achilles injury, it was McConnell who took the reins. He dropped 12 of the Pacers’ 20 third-quarter points, bringing the game within four and giving Indiana one last push. Reggie knew how much of himself McConnell had left on that court. “So proud. I mean, that’s an unbelievable effort to do what they did,” Miller said after the game, clearly emotional himself. In that moment, it wasn’t just a loss—it was family hurting together.

Near the locker room, the emotional weight deepened. Haliburton—on crutches, injured, devastated—waited for his teammates, including McConnell, and embraced him. The two shared a long hug as if to say, “We did all we could.” Reggie didn’t stop there—he made sure to hug Bennedict Mathurin too, offering words of encouragement. Back in 2000, Miller had his own Finals heartbreak, but now he was there to hold up the next generation. As McConnell nodded through Reggie’s words, it was clear: the bond between Pacers past and present had never been stronger.

Dwyane Wade’s response to Reggie Miller’s heartfelt message wasn’t just a gesture—it was a sign of deep respect for Haliburton and the Pacers’ journey. In a league full of rivalries, moments like this remind us what real admiration looks like.

