Dwyane Wade Objects to Karl-Anthony Towns’ Pitch for Shaquille O’Neal & More With Bold Claim

When NBA trash talk meets state pride, it often ignites debates far beyond the hardwood. That’s exactly what happened when Iman Shumpert set the internet ablaze by claiming that Illinois produces the best hoopers in the country, better than even New Jersey’s all-time greats. But what started as a playful claim quickly turned into a full-on roll call of legends, as big names like Dwyane Wade and Dwight Howard jumped in, adding fuel to a fire that may not go out anytime soon.

Illinois has, without a doubt, produced a mountain of NBA royalty. Consider this: five notable NBA Champions and multiple Hall of Famers have roots in the state. Not many fans know that even before Anthony Davis took over in college and the pros, he was lightly recruited out of Chicago until a sudden growth spurt turned him into a 6’10” phenom overnight. That kind of overlooked dominance is what Shumpert was tapping into—and what triggered a ripple effect among former and current stars.

It all began when Shumpert confidently declared Illinois’ supremacy over New Jersey in a post shared by DH12 Above the Rim. He even declared in the comments, “We ain’t even make it to the bigs. Cuz I got Ticket, Curry, AD.” Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns made it clear where his support lies. “I’m always gonna go with my city… Of course I’m gonna go with Jersey all day, every day. Like I said, with my own two eyes, I seen people who cook.” But it was Dwyane Wade’s response that elevated the conversation.

Wade, himself an Illinois native, backed Shump emphatically: “Talk that talk Shump!” And coming from a 13-time All-Star and 3-time NBA champion, that validation meant something. It wasn’t just support—it was a stamp of legitimacy, especially considering Wade headlines Illinois’ all-time starting five, which includes Derrick Rose, Juwan Howard, Kevin Garnett, and Antoine Walker.

But New Jersey’s counterpunch wasn’t soft either. With names like Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Shaquille O’Neal on their starting lineup, the Garden State roster reads like an All-NBA ballot. Chris Smith jumped into the fray, cautioning people not to sleep on Jersey’s depth: “Y’all need to get the list right though. Jersey deep! A lot of real hoopers missing off this list that touched the league.” And then came Dwight Howard, who couldn’t resist repping his own state, Georgia, chiming in with a bold: “Georgia got y’all both. We Dawgs.” Suddenly, this wasn’t just Illinois vs. Jersey—it was a full-fledged battle of states.

However, the question remained: Can Illinois back the talk against Jersey’s loaded lineup? That’s where Shumpert’s fiery passion took over.

In a pointed rebuttal aimed at Jalen Brunson, he asked in the video post, “You think I’ll let Jalen Brunson get down on me? You out your motherf—ing mind, Shorty?” It wasn’t just about matchups—it was about identity, pride, and legacy. Illinois’ depth, from Isiah Thomas to Anthony Davis to Andre Iguodala, speaks for itself. But can they really match up with Jersey’s bench, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Dennis Rodman, and Andrew Bynum? The rosters are deep, the egos deeper, and the debate may never find closure—but one thing’s clear: when legends start defending zip codes, the game gets real.

Is there a state that surpasses both New Jersey and Illinois in producing elite basketball talent?

Across all 50 states, the NBA has seen incredible talent rise from every corner of the country. But when fans and analysts sit down to debate which state truly dominates the league in terms of talent produced, things can get heated. Lately, the spotlight has landed on New Jersey and Illinois. Both states have made solid cases, but is there a state that leaves them both behind?

Well, don’t forget New York. It’s long been a favorite in this conversation. And then there’s the West Coast shouting back — California, with its rich basketball pipeline, has always had a compelling claim. Eventually, though, one state has to come out on top. And an article by Bleacher Report offered some clarity back in 2018. According to their rankings, New Jersey came in at number 8, while Illinois earned the 3rd spot. But it was New York and California that stole the show with the top two positions.

When you’ve got legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Ron Artest, Elton Brand, Bob Cousy, and others in your corner, as New York does, it’s hard not to be in the top tier. The article gave NY the second spot — and rightfully so. But there’s only one state that could surpass that level of greatness: California.

With names like Ray Allen, Kevin Love, Gilbert Arenas, Elden Campbell, Tyson Chandler, Baron Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Mark Eaton, Gail Goodrich, James Harden, Jrue Holiday, Richard Jefferson, Brandon Jennings, Dennis Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Jason Kidd, Reggie Miller, Gary Payton, Paul Pierce, and many more, the BR article handed California the crown. So, while Illinois and New Jersey can still boast an elite legacy, the race to the top has been settled.