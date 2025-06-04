Dwyane Wade Overwhelmed as 22YO Bond Lands Him With Michael Jordan & Allen Iverson, Fulfilling Longheld Dream

When the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their inductees for the Class of 2025, Dwyane Wade had no idea he’d be involved – despite having no individual honors this year. After all, he had already had his Hall of Fame moment in 2023. So imagine his surprise when his name found its way back into the conversation. What makes this even more special for him? The fact that it’s his decades-old bond with a former NBA star that has given him this chance amid the celebration of his own legacy. And to be pitched in the same line as Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, that, right there, is the stuff of legends.

Now, bestowing him with all of this happiness is none other than Wade’s age-old friend, Carmelo Anthony. During one of his podcast episodes, Melo spoke candidly about his upcoming Hall of Fame induction set for September. For those unfamiliar, inductees have to pick from past Hall of Famers to bring them into the fold. With that in mind, Anthony had to be thoughtful with his selection. And yet, he didn’t hesitate—he wanted Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Dwyane Wade by his side.

For any basketball fan, that lineup is goosebump-worthy. But for Wade, it was downright surreal. “When I heard that, I was actually a little surprised… That’s my guy. That’s my brother. Been my brother since we met in New Orleans, in the Final Four. It’s been my brother since… Like, those first two is enough, right? And the fact that he said something and mentioned my name is one of the other guys that could possibly be. To be up there on that stage and induct him. And that’s pretty dope,” Wade reflected on his podcast.

Now let’s pause for a second, because Dwyane Wade’s reaction wasn’t just about surprise. It was a reminder that even legends like him crave acknowledgment. It was no small thing and Wade totally understood the significance of those picks. After all, Melo is a Jordan Brand athlete, and Jordan is… well, Jordan. Iverson, meanwhile, sparked a cultural shift in the league that still echoes today. So when Wade heard those two names, it made perfect sense. His own? That one caught him right in the feels. And if you’re wondering how much this meant to him, this had been somewhat of an unfulfilled desire.

“When you get done playing… You don’t know if somebody’s going to pay homage to you or respect to you, to call you to sit there on that seat to induct them in… I was like, man, ‘I hope one day I get somebody who was inspired by me that want to see me sit on that stage or have a relationship with somebody that want to see me sit on that stage and just smile while they get inducted into the Hall of Fame,'” the Miami Heat icon said on his Dwyane Wade podcast. And now, to hear it from Carmelo Anthony, it feels no less than a badge of honor.

So when Melo walks across that Hall of Fame stage in September, it won’t just be about celebrating his legacy. It’ll be a celebration of 22 years of brotherhood, respect, and impact. And for Wade, it’ll be one more unforgettable chapter in a career—and a friendship—that continues to inspire.

Dwyane Wade’s 2003 Final Four spark: The moment that cemented Melo’s lifelong respect

Before their NBA legacies took off, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony first crossed paths at the 2003 NCAA Final Four in New Orleans. That weekend, Wade’s triple-double—29 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists—against top-seeded Kentucky stunned the basketball world. But more importantly, it left a deep mark on a young Carmelo Anthony, who was simultaneously leading Syracuse to a national title.

Though they didn’t face each other on the court, their performances forged a mutual respect. For Melo, watching Wade dominate on that stage was a moment that never left him. “Wade’s game always spoke to me,” Melo once reflected, recognizing how Wade’s relentless play changed the mold for modern guards.

Fast forward to 2025, and that bond has come full circle. When Melo revealed his Hall of Fame inducers—Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Dwyane Wade—it wasn’t just a nod to friendship. It was a tribute to a memory that shaped his view of greatness.

For Wade, being named alongside Jordan and Iverson was beyond his wildest dreams. But knowing it stemmed from a moment two decades earlier, in New Orleans, made it all the more powerful. Wade indeed said it best: “Been my brother since we met in New Orleans… To be up there on that stage and induct him—that’s pretty dope.”

