Dwyane Wade Responds To Jalen Williams’ Game 5 Heroics After Crashing Shaq & KD’s Elite List

What defines a Finals classic? In Game 5, Jalen Williams erupted for 40 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31, leading the Thunder to a 120–109 win over the Pacers. Williams’ fearless shot-making and Indiana’s costly overconfidence in a late comeback attempt handed OKC a pivotal 3–2 lead in the NBA Finals. With the pressure mounting on the Pacers, is this Jalen’s defining playoff moment? The breakout performance didn’t just swing the momentum—it caught the attention of Dwyane Wade, who jumped into the moment after seeing Williams crash an elite list.

Jalen Williams has quietly crafted one of the most elegant and impactful Finals performances in recent memory because he has been everywhere the Thunder have needed him. Against a gritty Pacers squad, showing maturity beyond his age is never easy, even if you play alongside SGA. With a stat that reads 17, 19, 26, and 27 points in the first 4 games in this year’s final, Williams was the underdog in the SGA vs Hali conversation, but with his latest show, the curtains are off.

The 40 points weren’t just about leading stats for any player on the night, but a record that puts the young talent in the league of the best. He became the fifth player in 40 years to post three straight 25+ point games in the Finals before turning 25, joining a rare list that includes Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

The outburst wasn’t just loud; it was historic. It made Williams the first player since Dwyane Wade in 2006 to hit 40+ in an NBA Finals game within his first few seasons. Wade, one of the original members of that elite company, took notice. He shared a clip of Williams on his Instagram Story with four emphatic words: “THE 40 CLUB AT 24!” A stamp of respect, not just recognition.

Williams has now made the NBA fans more curious about what’s next for him. Performing like a star in the Finals against the hungry Pacers, creating records, and then joined the elite club while even getting praise from a legend like Dwyane Wade. However, the question arises, what does it feel like to experience such nights of your career at the age of 24? He tells how the arena feels.

The Paycom Pressure Cooker: Why OKC’s Home Court May Be the Loudest Advantage in the NBA

What Williams did at the Paycom Center wasn’t just statistical — it was seismic. “It feels like the court is shaking,” Williams told reporters after the win. “It gives us that boost we need. It’s just so loud here, it’s like deafening.” It was his breakout moment, but one that echoed Dwyane Wade’s—not by coincidence, but by consequence.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder is now a win away from the franchise’s first NBA title since moving to Oklahoma City. Game 5 may have been the last time the Paycom Center hosted a game this season. If they finish the job in Game 6 in Indianapolis, that arena will go down as the loudest launching pad in modern Finals memory.

Jalen Williams underlined the disruptive power of the crowd not only for opponents but also for team communication. “Sometimes I can’t even hear Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] when he’s right next to me,” he said. In today’s NBA, where home-court benefits have statistically fallen, few teams can afford that kind of sound chaos.

But OKC’s isn’t just noise; it’s tied to belief. The Thunder’s young core, built through patience and precision, has lit a fire under the NBA’s most engaged fan bases. Williams’ Game 5 explosion may have put him in the “40 Club,” but what happens next determines if he leaves with something more: the Larry O’Brien Trophy. As Game 6 awaits, so does history.