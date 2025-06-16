Dwyane Wade Reveals Amazon Deal Key to Building His Empire in $398 Million Industry

Once Dwyane Wade revealed the decision to own the WNBA team was based on leaving a legacy for his daughters. But that’s not the only high-profile investment in his portfolio. His NBA salary for his 16-year tenure totaled $196.4 million, providing a solid foundation for his retirement career. From ownership in teams to being a broadcaster, the Heat legend does it all. And not surprisingly, his business decisions are not only based on profit-making.

The 3x NBA champion is also the founder of the production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment. This helped him become an executive producer on multiple projects, including award-winning Netflix documentaries “The Redeem Team” and “The Dads.” Speaking about on-screen presence, from next season, he will also work with Prime Video, working as an analyst.

It was last month when Prime Video officially announced that D-Wade and his former teammate Udonis Haslem would join Steve Nash and Candace Parker for their brand-new NBA broadcast team. “If you see a lot of the investments and things that I’ve done, it’s in the world of entertainment, sports, the different teams I’ve invested in. That’s how I can utilize myself, because that’s where my strengths are,” Dwyane Wade told The Athletic.

“I wanted to jump right into my strengths when I retired — and then obviously learn other things along the way.” Currently, the Hall of Famer has a net worth of $170 million as per multiple reports. That’s all possible with a savvy business mind. The global sports media market size was worth around USD 398.2 million in 2023 and is predicted to grow to around $1,158.50 million by 2032. As per the Zion Market Research report, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) would be roughly 12.60% between 2024 and 2032.

According to The Athletic, the 13x All-Star’s interest in entrepreneurship peaked after a shoulder injury, which briefly sidelined him during the 2006-07 season. His business manager, Lisa Joseph-Metelus, said she considers him a “unicorn.” Plus, the decisions to consider any potential project are based on meticulous analysis and his curiosity to learn. Even podcast, co-host, and long-time friend, Joseph-Metelus, shared some light on those behind the scenes working.

“His curiosity is what drives a lot of the work that we do,” Joseph-Metelus said. “He has no ego when it comes to understanding the process of something or learning or being put in a position where he says, ‘I want to learn.‘”

Looking into the success of Dwyane Wade’s investment

In 2021, he bought a stake in the Utah Jazz when the team was valued at $1.75 billion. Fast forward to now, and that number has doubled. Yes, the Boardroom reported in April, the Jazz are worth a staggering $3.46 billion. In 2023, he went back to his native roots and joined the ownership group of the Chicago Sky. The reason once again was not profit-based but one based on family values.

Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts after learning a statue will be erected outside of Kaseya Center in 2025, during a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets.

Dwyane Wade said a big reason behind the decision was his daughter, Kaavia. On CBS Mornings, he explained, “He [Zaire] had a dream of being like his favorite players. You understand the importance of role models, and so I want my daughter to have that same feeling.” Plus, he also wants to make the most of the opportunities since he is the first one in the family to achieve such superstardom.

“I continue to put myself and my family in a position to make sure that, you know, the generational wealth that we talk about, like I’m the first one.” So, those decisions from Wade are multifold and not only based on profits. The investments seem to have a purpose that stems from his curiosity, which his close friend revealed.