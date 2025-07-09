Dwyane Wade Reveals Real Reason for NBC Return Ahead of Amazon Gig

Fans asked for it and they got it. After his short stint on Jenna & Friends in March, D-Wade was busy, busy, busy. He’s got a full calendar before he kickstarts Amazon Prime’s NBA category. Between the Met Gala and his rad Finals takes, we were missing The Flash’s discussion on the ‘Murse’ and wellness. Now he’s back on NBC by popular demand. Before he talks hoops, Wade is once more flexing his glutes and making us emotional along with his sister. During his second spell on Today as a host – not a guest – Wade confessed just what brought him back.

The little emotional and funny moment came right after Wade was talking about hinds with Jenna Bush Hager. And such a discussion is only possible with Dwyane Wade in the studio which he’s grateful for.

“Since I left the show in March, I’ve been all around the world and just want to thank everybody who has come to me and has said how great we are together on this show. And so it’s been a lot of, a lot of women. The audience is women,” Wade told Jenna and the audience on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Along with the Met Gala in New York, Wade, and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were recently in France. Wade was among the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Noah Lyles as athletes and businessmen at Cannes. Throughout it all, his revelations about his cancer diagnosis and family from his first hosting stint on Jenna & Friends remained a hot topic online. Wade, who was on NBC’s broadcast team for the Olympics, also dropped hints about wanting to return across several interviews and the Wy podcast.

AD

It finally happened, and he’s back, live from New York in the mornings to say, “Thank you guys so much for coming up to me and just expressing how great we are together and our chemistry and everything. I appreciate it.” And he very emphatically told fans they’re the reason he’s here. “That’s why I’m back, because you guys told me I was good. So, it’s your fault if I’m not.”

Jenna Bush Hager agreed with fans, saying, “Look, you’re awesome and that is why we love you.” And she even revealed that they heard the fans when she said, “Everybody was saying Dwayne Wade should get this job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@jennaandfriends) Expand Post

Today catered to the fans to bring back Dwyane Wade from July 7 to 11. And it created some emotional moments.

NBC loves Dwyane Wade

When the 2025-26 season begins, Dwyane Wade will be back to his analyst role since he left TNT in 2021. He is joining Amazon’s new studio team that also includes his OG teammate, Udonis Haslem, and one-time biggest rival, Dirk Nowitzki. His old friend, Carmelo Anthony is part of the NBC team. Despite being on different ends of the new NBA media spectrum, D-Wade has attachments to NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) with his son Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade during NBA All-Star Game practice at the Bojangles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

NBC’s Today has given D-Wade a platform to be more expressive, especially about emotional and mental health. Between the show and several other stages, Wade has been taking out the stigma of men being more open about their emotions. During this, Wade has consoled Jenna over the Texas tragedy and has spilled about fanboying over Bellamy Young’s character, Mellie, on Scandal.

But what really brought tears to Jenna and the viewers’ eyes were the segments when Jolida Wade and Tragil Wade joined the show. D-Wade’s mom and sister arrived on Jenna & Friends to share the sides about the 3x NBA champion that weren’t known. Jolinda revealed how her son was her emotional support during her prison stint. Wade later thanked Tragil for coming on the show through his Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his first day back, Wade was overwhelmed by the response and took to Instagram to show his gratitude. “It feels good to be back! Yesterday I was welcomed back to Co-Host @jennaandfriends all week!!! I also got a little surprise from my loves, my Mom and sister ❤️”

Perhaps his gig with Amazon could interfere with the possibility of a third hosting stint on Today. Or we could see an intersection of the NBA broadcast teams similar to ESPN and TNT’s crossovers. But we’re so not over D-Wade and Jenna and have our fingers crossed for their second reunion.