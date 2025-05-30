Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Confirms Suffering With Visual Disorder After Difficult Years In School

Growing up in the spotlight is never easy. Dwyane Wade’s eldest daughter has navigated fame, identity, and academics through highs and lows. On May 27, she turned 18, and as she prepares to leave home for college, her stepmom admits there’s one worry on her mind. However, having weathered the storms from a very young age, Zaya Wade has always been able to find light even in the toughest moments, just like she recently did.

For her 18th birthday milestone, she appeared on the Time Out podcast alongside her father and his friends. During the podcast, Dwyane Wade, father of four, was full of his daughter’s praise. On the show, she candidly described the learning obstacles she’s faced—and the ‘privileges’ (tutors, accommodations) that helped her succeed.

Zaya is a STEM girl and aspires to become a scientist. During the podcast, Wade added that he remains updated on his kids’ education. As the camera panned toward Zaya, she opened up about the troubles she had had. The 18-year-old says she has “a lot of things that hold me back…I have ADHD. I have like spatial visual disorder, which it just means if words are too close together or too far apart, you like literally cannot read.”

But she appreciated all the help she had. The 18-year-old added that she has “three tutors” now to guide her. Although passionate about science, she’s equally invested in fashion. She made her runway debut for Miu Miu, and since then, she has made deals with several brands. She’s modeled for Warby Parker’s Visionists campaign, championing accessible eyewear.

via Imago 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Zaya Wade arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-34thannu230330_npvVP.jpg

Her recent Dazed (Apr 2025) and Seventeen (May 2025) covers spotlight her dual passions: STEM and style. At just 18, she has been handling both her modeling career and education well. Amidst that, she also takes time to spend with her family. Since coming out as transgender in 2020, she’s also weathered harsh criticism. Zaya has always appreciated the support she got from her family, including the Miami Heat legend.

However, being a parent means your worries never truly go away. No wonder Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are worried about her.

Why is Gabrielle Union worried about Zaya?

During her latest interview, the mother of one gushed over Zaya. She proudly shared how much Zaya is loved at school, especially by her teachers. She described how Zaya’s teacher praised her in special notes sent home to parents. Now that Zaya is all grown up and preparing for college, her mother admitted to be feeling a bit anxious.

Both Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade had earlier joined Zaya on her college hunt visits. In an interview with People during the Met Gala, the actress shared that the family has been spending more quality time with Zaya, since she starts college this fall. While Union is excited for her daughter, she also expressed her fears about Zaya being on her own and they won’t be able to help her with her education. “Scared but excited for her,” Union said. But why? Earlier in another interview with ET, Union added that Zaya “wants to major in astrobiology, so there’s only so much help we can offer, to be honest… I was a Sociology major, [so I’m like,] ‘Girl, you’re on your own.”

Both Zaya and Union share a close bond. During her interview for Seventeen, Zaya shared that her stepmom often joins her for some lighthearted “high school gossip.” Union is also a supportive mom and friend to the 18-year-old. The Bring It On actress added that Zaya has also been bonding with her younger sister, Kaavia by spending more time with her.

Since the two attend the same school, Zaya often walks over to the kindergarten during lunch to spend time with her sister. Zaya has seemingly decided on her major (Astrobiology) and is expected to leave for college this fall. In parenting, it’s early recognition of need—and relentless support—that makes champions off the court.