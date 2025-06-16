Dwyane Wade’s Employee Reveals Humble Brand’s Nationwide Success Since Collaborating with 35YO Former Attorney

While walking the 2025 Met Gala carpet with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade didn’t expect the highlight of the night will be his wine. But on a recent episode of his podcast, Wade shared a moment that made him quietly proud. “They pour a lot of different things at the Met Gala. The last three years, they’ve been pouring Wade Sellers at the Met Gala… I’m sitting there and I’m talking to Shiv, and I’m having a conversation. I’m in a fan-out mode, but I’m being cool… And then they walk up and they say, Three by Wade,” he recalled. That’s ultimate flex, sipping your own label at one of the world’s most exclusive tables.

Naturally, that kind of recognition didn’t come overnight. Wade Cellars first came to life back in 2014, not from a business plan, but from a genuine love of great wine. And to make that vision real, the Miami Heat icon linked up with a then 35-year-old wine mogul—someone who didn’t just know wine, but knew how to build a legacy brand.

Wade found himself right where it all begins: Napa Valley, during harvest season. There, he crossed paths with the Pahlmeyer family, whose wine roots ran deep. Since 1986, Pahlmeyer has been dedicated to crafting iconic Napa Valley wines. That meeting sparked more than a partnership—it launched the foundation of his wine empire. By 2015, Wade Cellars had its own Cabernet Sauvignon and Three by Wade Red Blend lined up for the Chinese market.

Do you know Pahlmeyer played a big role in Napa Valley and wine? Nearly four decades ago, Jayson Pahlmeyer, who is a former attorney, started the journey with one vision. “All I wanted to do was to create my own ‘California Mouton’–a rich, powerful Napa Valley Bordeaux blend, a wine that would drop wine lovers to their knees,” he explains. And it created a legacy, and D-Wade is part of it.

Even more impressive, though, is how Dwyane Wade built the brand with people like George Walker III. Originally in hospitality, Walker cold-emailed Wade Cellars in 2020, hunting for an internship. “There weren’t any,” but he was offered a full-time role running operations. He took the leap, moved to Napa, and helped grow the company from 10 states to 44 by 2021. Today, he leads on everything from social media to market share.

Ultimately, those bold moves paid off. His brand didn’t just grow—it evolved, and last year, it took another big leap forward.

Dwyane Wade’s wine ends up at airports across the country

Well, if you’ve ever wished you could sip quality Napa wine without spending a fortune, chances are Wade Cellars has popped up on your radar. The former NBA star’s label has always promised affordable luxury, and in April last year, it leveled up big time. Wade didn’t just talk the talk; he made sure his wine could be found where people are constantly on the move.

Naturally, the breakthrough came with a pretty smart play—Wade Cellars struck a major deal with Vino Volo, the go-to wine spot for travelers in airports. That meant signature bottles like the Three by Wade Chenin Blanc started showing up in terminals coast to coast. To make the moment even sweeter, Wade shared the announcement through a joyful video on Instagram, celebrating with his team and fans.

And the caption said it all: “Our dream collab has finally landed! @vinovolo and @wadecellars are teaming up, bringing travelers the Three by Wade Chenin Blanc at every Vino Volo location. And we’re toasting to more than just wine – Wade Cellars is all about breaking barriers in the wine world, making it inclusive and accessible to everyone.” That message wasn’t just a sales pitch—it was a mission.

Clearly, Wade isn’t aiming to dominate the wine world with exclusivity. Instead, he ensures his bottles reach consumers in diverse locations, ranging from elite private dinners to busy airport transit areas.