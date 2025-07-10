Dwyane Wade’s Hollywood Move Pushes Wife Gabrielle Union Into New Role

Ever wonder what happens when a three-time NBA champ turns his passion for entertainment into a full-blown business? That’s Dwyane Wade for you—off the court and deeply in the game. He launched 59th & Prairie Entertainment, his own production house, to dive into music, movies, podcasts, and docuseries. You’ve probably already seen its work: Emmy-nominated Shot in the Dark, Oscar-winning short Hair Love, and Netflix’s The Dads—all with Wade serving as executive producer. And now, there’s even more on the way.

If you’re not already following 59th & Prairie, now’s the time—because they just made it official. On Instagram, the company posted: “Big News! 🚨🎬 59th & Prairie is excited to bring Dwyane Wade’s Fantasy Camp to life! Coming soon⏳.” Yes, you read that right. And no, we don’t have all the juicy details just yet… but guess who is already hyping it up? Of course, Gabrielle Union. You know Gab doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to Wade’s wins. While the finer points of the project are still under wraps, if there’s anyone who’s going to let us in on the behind-the-scenes action, it’s her.

Gabrielle Union didn’t waste a second hyping up her man. On her Instagram story, she reposted the big announcement and added, “Proud of @dwyanewade & @jmarc127 59th & Prairie doing big thangs!” And honestly, same. We’re all proud. But wait—it gets better.

In her next story, Gab gave us a sneak peek that perfectly captured the vibe as she embraced her new role for her husband. She shared a clip from the actual Fantasy Camp game and wrote, “As a spectator of @dwyanewade Fantasy Camps I can attest to the hilarity baked into the experience 😂😂.” So if you were wondering what kind of energy this movie’s bringing… yep, it sounds like we’re in for a full-on laugh fest.

According to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists has officially acquired the rights to Fantasy Camp, a feature comedy pitch by Nicholas Thomas, following a heated multi-studio bidding war that ended with a seven-figure deal. The film follows a group of longtime friends at a major crossroads in life, who decide to head to Dwyane Wade’s fantasy camp in Miami to relive their basketball dreams. But what begins as a fun escape quickly turns into a heartfelt journey—packed with pride, purpose, and one last shot at something bigger.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is currently eyeing the lead role and will also produce the project through his Nateland Entertainment banner. He’ll be joined by 59th & Prairie Entertainment, co-founded by Dwyane Wade and Jon Marcus, along with 2.0 Entertainment and United Artists. Nicholas Thomas is set to write the script, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt producing for UA, and Sophie Cassidy and Matt Crespy producing for 2.0.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s ultimate fantasy basketball camp

Imagine getting to live out your ultimate basketball dream—not just watching the pros, but actually training, sweating, and even goofing around with them on the court. That’s exactly what Dwyane Wade offered back in 2011 with his very own fantasy camp. At the time, Wade was still with the Miami Heat and signed under Michael Jordan’s Nike-affiliated Jordan Brand. With MJ himself putting his famous Senior Flight School on pause to focus on owning the Charlotte Bobcats, Wade stepped in to fill the high-end hoops void. And he wasn’t just lending his name—he was all in. “This is the first year and we’re going to get better from here,” Wade told Fox Sports. “At the end of the day, like I told all of the campers here, we all have something in common—and it’s the love of the game.”

Held at the swanky Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami from August 18 to 21, the camp transformed the hotel’s ballroom into a full-blown basketball court. Wade’s cousin Antoine and Benny Fragela of CBF Sports Management helped bring the vision to life. But it came with a hefty price tag: $12,500 for campers aged 35 and up. The experience was designed to be elite—Jordan brand gear, personalized shoes, high-end swag, and even the promise of a special keepsake, similar to the rings Jordan gave out at his own camp. And the lineup? Star-studded. Charles Barkley showed up as a guest, along with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Buzz Williams, who coached Wade during his Marquette days.

While most fantasy camps were the territory of college coaches—like Duke’s Coach K or Kansas’ Bill Self—Wade carved his own lane as one of the few active NBA players to create something this immersive. And let’s not forget, Wade was no stranger to hosting camps. He already ran both free and for-profit camps for kids, but this was on a whole different level. Backed by sponsors like Jordan Brand, Gatorade, and T-Mobile, Wade’s camp wasn’t just about drills and games—it was about connection, luxury, and creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for serious fans with serious love (and budgets) for the game.