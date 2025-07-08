Dwyane Wade’s Kids Bluntly Refused to Join Father’s Annual Event to Escape Heated Dispute

“You’re thankful that your kids want you to do those things with them.” Dwyane Wade candidly shared how fatherhood has its challenges, and he enjoys it all. With his daughter, Zaya Wade, going to college next, the time spent with her is limited, but the Heat legend is not taking it for granted. Recently, his appearance on the latest TODAY with Jenna & Friends became an emotionally charged episode. Not before we got to one habit that D-Wade’s kids don’t like to take part in.

It’s not basketball, but the game of Spades. The host of the show, Jenna Bush Hager, was first surprised to find that this activity was in common with her and the 3x NBA champion. To which the NBA icon revealed that not only does he enjoy the game, but hosts one annually during the All-Star weekend. Next year it will be in LA, but his kids are prepared to stay out since the friendly competition doesn’t seem friendly at all after one point.

“It’s competitive. It was supposed to be a friendly, competitive game. And then the game never ends. ” Dwyane Wade revealed it on America’s feel-good morning show. “Like it ended with someone throwing a hand in, ended up yelling. And I had like six books when it ended. I was sitting back like joker, joker, ace. And then it just went crazy. So it gets a little overly competitive.” Yelling and throwing tantrums are what make family games special, but his kids want no part of it.

Dwyane Wade got his flowers for raising his kids

Why, you may ask, the answer was the presence of his mother. The Chicago native and his mother wrote each other letters back when she was incarcerated in the 90s. But that’s in the past, and she successfully turned her life around, being a pastor at a church her son purchased for her in 2008. The Heat legend’s mom read a special letter to her son. Jolinda started the letter by talking about Dwayne’s birth and called her son “a blessing” in her and many other people’s lives.

Then she explained how Dwyane Wade acts as a parent by being the best dad possible for his kids. “Son, you are simply one of the best dads a child could have. Just like everything else in your life, you give fatherhood your all! My love, I admire how you embrace your beautiful child Zaya, my granddaughter, and encourage her to be who she is. What a dad!! You protect her; speak with her to understand who she is. You don’t judge or condemn.”

If you’re not aware, Zaya and Dwayne Wade share a close-knit bond. Since coming out publicly at just 12 years old, Zaya has been inspiring teens to live their truth and be confident in being their true selves. The father-daughter team also successfully launched Translatable, and the 18-year-old already strives to be a voice for the community.