Dwyane Wade’s Repeated Actions Towards Daughter Zaya Sparks Emotional Confession From Jolinda Wade

When you hear the name of Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade, you think about the three-time NBA champ, who had the ability to enter the court and put your favorite defender on a poster. However, there’s more to DWade’s story than his ability to hoop. The former NBA star grew up in a rough neighborhood in South Chicago, and Wade’s mother was in and out of prison due to drug addiction problems. This forced a young Wade to worry about not just himself, but also about his mom’s safety.

However, during these tough times, one thing that helped Wade and his mother big time was letters. Yes, Dwayne Wade and his mother, Jolinda, wrote each other letters back when she was incarcerated in the 90s. This was the only way the two could communicate and update each other about their well-being. Thankfully, Jolinda Wade has now successfully turned her life around and is a pastor at a church her son purchased for her in 2008.

However, recently, on TODAY, the Heat legend’s mom penned a special letter for her son, which she read in a heartfelt video message. Jolinda started the letter by talking about Dwayne’s birth and how she felt when he was born. She called her son “a blessing” in her and many other people’s lives. Then Jolinda recalled the tough times when they were forced to become pen pals, and how those letters got her through tough times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I remember how we became “pen pals” when I was incarcerated. Your letters got me through each day and enabled me to be a part of all the wonderful things that were happening in your life.” She wrote in the letter. “When you sent me pictures of my grandson Zaire, I was able to tell from your letters how very proud you were. You made up your mind that you were going to be the best dad you could be. And, that is exactly what you have become.”

AD

Jolinda then reflected upon the time when Dwayne sent her pictures of his son and her grandson. She spoke about how she knew through her intuition that the Heat star made up his mind on being the best dad possible for his kids and became exactly that. That’s something Wade always wanted to do, given the rough circumstances he grew up in. However, this wasn’t all Jolinda had to say about her son’s incredible parenting.

via Getty US actress Gabrielle Union (2L) and her husband former professional basketball player Dwayne Wade pose with daughters Zaya Wade (L) and Kaavia James Union Wade (2R) as they arrive for the “Cheaper by the Dozen” Disney premiere at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California, March 16, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re not aware, Zaya and Dwayne Wade share a close-knit bond. Since coming out publicly at just 12 years old, Zaya has been inspiring teens to live their truth and be confident in being their true selves. Meanwhile, her dad has been super supportive of her lovely daughter. However, Wade has stated that before he and Zaya could share the relationship now, he had to reflect upon himself and re-evaluate his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dwyane Wade said that his daughter was afraid to come out to him, and that made him reflect on his life

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwayne Wade shares a special bond with her daughter Zaya. However, this bond wasn’t established in just one day; it took Wade years to create this safe space for his daughter. Wade says that when his daughter Zaya came out to him as transgender at the age of 12, it caused him to re-evaluate his parenting. In an interview from 2023, the former NBA star discussed how he prepared for years for this landmark moment in his life.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

“So I came home and I just remember my child being scared to talk to me, like hiding in my wife’s arm in a chair,” Wade recalled. “I think I’m this dad that’s like, ‘Hey, come and tell me anything! I’m a cool dad. And it was fear in my child’s face to tell me, and so I had to check myself.” Wade recounted that although he tried his best to make Zaya feel comfortable, when he saw that she was hesitant to tell him about herself, that made him looked at himself in the mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what answer did Wade come up with? He explained that he started working on becoming a better listener both to Zaya and to experts. The former NBA icon worked a lot to get to the level of comfort he shares today with his daughter. It’s truly heartwarming to see the efforts Wade put in for his daughter. More so, because it has given Zaya the confidence to pursue things that she loves with the support of her dad. Dwayne’s 18-year-old daughter is already a successful model and influencer, impacting the lives of millions across the globe.