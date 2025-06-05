Dwyane Wade’s Sideline Coaching At Sky Game Sparks Sweet Moment With Mom

“Everybody thinks I’m the miraculous story in the family. I think she is,” Dwyane Wade proudly says about his mother. Even during the most challenging days, the mother and son have remained deeply connected. To honor her inspiring journey, Wade gave her the ultimate tribute. Although they were separated during his childhood, Wade now spends plenty of time with his mother. One sweet moment between them happened at a Chicago Sky game.

When he was nine, his father took custody of him. During that time, his mother, Jolinda Wade, was battling addiction issues. After she turned her life around, Wade brought her to a church in 2008 to honor her efforts. A few weeks ago, the two attended a Chicago Sky game, most likely the season opener. Wade even shared a courtside photo of himself posing with his mother and other family members.

Recently, the Chicago Sky’s official IG page shared a clip of an enthusiastic Wade, cheering for the team and jumping out of his seat after every play. He even explained every play to his mother, who watched the game excitedly. “Let’s get one shooter. She can shoot. Get her the ball,” Wade excitedly cheered.

The Flash also reshared the clip on his IG story. Whether at games or special occasions, the three‐time NBA champ ensures he spends quality time with his parents. He even had both his parents’ names inscribed on the heels of his feet. His mother’s on the left and his father’s on the right. It was his way of honoring his parents.

A few months ago, he celebrated his mother’s biggest achievement, which was overcoming her fear of swimming. The proud son praised his mother’s efforts. And this love inspires Wade and many others who watch the family.

The Miami Heat legend is a devoted father of four and aims to build the same connection with his kids. He even has a unique parenting style.

What is Dwyane Wade’s unique parenting technique for his daughter?

After his retirement, Dwyane Wade shifted his focus toward business and parenting his kids. As he supports them through thick and thin, the 3x NBA champion also works to instill strong values in them. Recently, on The Why Podcast, Wade shared an interesting detail about his eldest daughter, Zaya. He said that she is responsible for managing the payments for her team.

You’re responsible for what with your own team? Payment. Definitely payment. She pays everyone. Daddy, don’t pay everybody. She pays. She’s responsible for paying. If she want a stylist, if she wants her hair, if she want her makeup, if she want whatever she wants, you have to know financially that you can,” he said.

In addition to being a father, Wade has taken on the role of financial advisor for his daughter. He has often explained that he didn’t have a good financial advisor when he was younger, so he decided to be that person for his kids. Zaya already has several notable brand deals and a thriving modeling career. She’s collaborated with eyeglass maker Warby Parker and sportswear giant Puma, creating a custom shoe with them in December 2023.

At just 18 years old, Zaya has already achieved major milestones, including being featured in renowned magazines for her meaningful impact. She came out as transgender in 2020 and has since become a prominent influencer and activist. As for Wade, who is well aware of the importance of love, he has constantly provided his love and support to his kids and family.