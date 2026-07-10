Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Faces Charges as Court Issues Ruling Days After Arrest

Dwyane Wade’s eldest son’s NBA dream is still far off, as he finds himself in legal trouble. Close to three weeks ago, Zaire Wade was arrested early in the morning after neighbors called 911 after hearing some distressing noises. He was taken into custody on three charges and has now been charged with only one, and his arraignment is set for next week.

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“The 24-year-old Wade faces one domestic violence-related charge in connection with a June 21 altercation involving someone with whom he was in a dating relationship,” NBC Los Angeles reported.

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Law enforcement was called to the scene at 5:30 a.m as the alleged incident happened in Burbank, California. Neighbors called 911 and reported hearing a woman screaming from the home. At the time, the police stated that Dwyane Wade’s son was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

Even paramedics were present at the scene, and the female victim was not transported to a hospital for any further treatment. The police even recovered a handgun from the residence, but never suggested it was used during the alleged incident. An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) was obtained, which provides temporary legal protection for the alleged victim.

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“On June 21, Zaire was arrested and booked in Los Angeles, where his bond was set at $50,000,” according to PEOPLE. “He bonded out of jail that same day and an emergency protective order for the victim was obtained.”

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Reports reveal that Zaire Wade is scheduled for arraignment on July 16 in a Pasadena, California court.

Did Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union speak after the arrest?

“Because it is a domestic violence arrest, we are limited to releasing information,” a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told The California Post. “Detectives will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.”

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TMZ further reported, “According to Burbank PD call log records, people reported yelling and stomping at the residence … prompting fears that a domestic disturbance or someone in distress could be inside Zaire’s home.”

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Since the arrest, multiple posts have gone viral claiming the Wade family has spoken in favor of their son. However, the family has not issued any statement on this matter. Those posts remain AI-generated to clickbait the audience.

Zaire Wade and his legal representatives haven’t publicly commented on the allegations. Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, were seen attending a FIFA Club World Cup match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the same week the incident occurred. But they did not address the ongoing investigation.