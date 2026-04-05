Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Mourns Tragic Loss, Pens Heartfelt Tribute

“When you see celebrities have fifty ‘leven jobs, there’s a reason.” Last year, in an emotional speech, Gabrielle Union opened by accepting more gigs to support her father’s health journey with dementia. Sadly, the Dwyane Wade-Union family is mourning, as Sylvester Union passed away at the age of 81.

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“Yesterday morning, my Dad, Sylvester “Cully” Union Jr., passed away,” Gabrielle Union mustered her courage to post about her father’s loss. “No matter how much you think you know about dementia, nothing prepares you for the painfully slow disappearing of your loved one. My Dad also loved to party, ALWAYS the life of EVERY party. He loved music, traveling the world, and spending time with extended family and friends. I am grateful for all who stepped up in his final years to care, nurture, and love on him.”

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Sylvester was a military veteran who served as a sergeant and would stay away on duty while Gabrielle was growing up. Gabrielle’s mom, Theresa, took up the responsibility, and it created some friction between the father and daughter as communication wasn’t free-flowing. Despite that distance, the bond she shares with her dad was unmistakable. In fact, Dwayne Wade’s wife even admitted in a 2023 interview to unresolved issues with her father. Her therapist pointed out that Union was dealing with ‘daddy issues’; this was a topic that needed a direct conversation.

Gab asked him a straightforward question, “Why did you never tell me I was pretty?” The response was blunt, straightforward, and it shifted her perspective. “Pretty doesn’t pay the bills. You’re Black. I’m Black. Your mom’s Black. Your grandparents are Black. We didn’t come from anything.” The lesson from this conversation explained the mindset of Sylvester, who only wanted to make her daughter understand that the world won’t care about her appearance.

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That’s why in a long message, Gabrielle Union explained how grateful she was to spend time with her father, even when he was battling with dementia. “It’s bewildering to feel relief that the pain has ended, but profound heartbreak at the finality of his time. I know I’m not the first or last Daddy’s girl to go through this, and I’m sending love and healing to anyone suffering the loss of a parent. I know his love is eternal and will find me in every realm. PS: If you knew my Dad, please share in the comments. Our family will cherish.”

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The comments section was full of prayers and stories for Dwyane Wade’s father-in-law. One close friend of the family wrote, “Thanksgiving Arizona ‘08- when we all endured the longest prayer ever! 😂 So many inside jokes. So much grace and forgiveness. We love you Pops. Sending heartfelt hugs and condolences to the entire family. ♥️V&E.” Gabrielle Union even replied and cherished that memory. “That Thanksgiving grace is STILL going im sure. We couldn’t stop laughing!”

Throughout this time, Gab made sure to be by his father’s side even though it meant working extra hours. But one thing that was never compromised was celebrating his birthday, as the entire family assembled.

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Gabrielle Union celebrated her father

On Sylvester’s eighty birthday celebration in October 2024, the caption was not about the battles but about the time they had shared. “As my Dad’s dementia progresses, I’m left with nothing but gratitude for what a great father I have and all the memories he still remembers,” she wrote. It was clear that even if her father had a hard time recollecting, the connection was always strong, which brought a smile to their faces.

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As this journey had an emotional toll, Gabrielle Union called it a tough road, which made her more compassionate and connected to others going through it. As Gab had already stated that her father was in memory care, but she even celebrated the birthday with the family. For the 81st birthday, the caption was “His eyes lit up when he saw me and @dwyanewade standing at his bedside. He still chuckles when his grandsons bag on him. He’s still here and that’s enough.”

During this tough time, Dwayne Wade stood by his wife like a rock. While there was no obligation for him to comment, the Heat legend still dropped one. “My guy ❤️❤️❤️”. Showcasing the bond he had developed stayed true until the end.