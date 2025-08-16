Dwayne Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Puts Public on Notice Over Social Gathering in Bold Message

Some rare beings make their own rules in the game everyone plays. They walk in and reshape the game like no one has ever done before. Well, three championship-winning seasons later, Dwyane Wade stands as the undefeated epitome of the same. However, something truly special is in the air for the Wade couple in August. You see, it’s their month. Simply put, the couple will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug 30. And one could say, the preparations are going on in full force.

Gabe shared an IG post around the matter, but now things are getting serious. Because the 52-year-old Hollywood diva has a simple warning for everyone. Dwyane Wade is wearing a black durag, black pajamas, and a maroon nightcoat. A gold chain around his neck and a wine bottle in his hand. Beside him, Gabe stands, shimmering in a rose-gold dress, fancied like a night suit, with a shimmering headgear, staring right at the camera. Yes, that’s the outfit, the couple pulled up.

Well, Gabrielle was wearing an Eteri Couture, custom-made fit. She shared this photo on her IG Story with a simple message: “Don’t invite us to a pajama party. We do thisssss 🤣.” Now, if someone actually pulls up to a pajama party in such a stunning outfit, then yes, a forewarning becomes necessary! While Wade reshaped the Miami Heat’s course for 14 seasons, his wife, Gabrielle Union, is reshaping the world she knows best. Fashion. But who or what is Eteri Couture?

Step inside a Los Angeles bridal haven where veils turn into stories. Classic, dramatic, or romantic, each piece feels like couture magic. These artisans at Eteri Couture obsess over every detail, creating accessories that whisper elegance and roar confidence. The moment you wear one, your wedding day suddenly feels complete. Maybe the implication is simple here. With their wedding anniversary nearing, Union’s union with this bridal ‘fits brand seems quite befitting. But the power couple, though not unknown to wild fashion, know how to rule the biggest stage too.

The pajama dress might be on a lighter note, but when it came to the red carpet, the cameras couldn’t stop flashing. Gabrielle Union turned heads in a strapless black gown with a flowing white floral train and matching hair accents, while Dwyane Wade matched her energy in a sleek black-and-white look topped with a shimmering embroidered vest. And this again, oddly, reminds us of how the power couple of the NBA world met, almost two decades ago. Before they knew, they were head-over-heels in love with each other; the rest is history.

Dwyane Wade met Gabrielle Union at an NFL party in 2007

In 2007, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade first crossed paths at a Super Bowl party they co-hosted. Union later joked that while she was with her crew, Wade looked like he was running a Bible study. By 2009, she gave the athlete a chance after a brutal heartbreak. And in July 2010, they stepped out together publicly.

Then came the fairytale turn. In July 2010, they shared photos at the Summer Groove Benefit Dinner and sealed it with a courtside PDA days later at Wade’s All-Star game. Finally, on August 30, 2014, they married in Miami. No bridesmaids. No groomsmen. Just Union, Wade, their kids, and a promise to ride life out together. And while D-Wade continues to closely follow the basketball world with hawk’s eye precision, he is not missing out on these little fashion adventures with his partner.

Love in their world comes dressed in couture, champagne, and championship rings. What began as a curious encounter at a party turned into a courtside romance, and soon after, an unshakable bond. From family-first vows to pajama-party warnings, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade keep rewriting the script. Together, they are proof that style and soul can rule the same stage.