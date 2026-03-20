Dwyane Wade Says He’s Waiting on LeBron James’ Retirement for One Specific Reason

23 years into his NBA career, and LeBron James is still catching lobs from behind his head. The Lakers star has torn the notion that longevity means complete depreciation of skill. However, over his career, if we talk about dunks, one iconic moment will live on forever. It’s when Dwyane Wade threw the bounce pass to James on December 6, 2010.

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It’s one of the most iconic photo frames in NBA history. And it hangs in Dwyane Wade’s house. But it’s still incomplete. While speaking with Jimmy Fallon, The Flash revealed the one retirement gift he wants from LeBron James when the Lakers forward decides to hang up his sneakers.

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“I have it, and it has not got signed yet, gotten signed yet by LeBron. I’m actually waiting until he retires. Maybe 2038. And I already know the retirement gift I want him to get me when he retires, and it’s just a signature of this photo. So I’m waiting. I’m waiting until you retire,” he said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

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It turns into a priceless memory just like that. Wade is arguably the best teammate LeBron James has had in his career. At least from a significance standpoint, not many can come close. It wasn’t until his infamous move to the Miami Heat that the Akron Hammer won his first NBA championship. Wade had already done it and then made the sacrifice to allow LeBron James to be the cornerstone.

It worked out splendidly. The Heat made it to four straight NBA Finals and won back-to-back championships. James learned what it takes to win, not just talent, but a well-assembled team. That dunk is the most profound memory of their partnership. The frame captures their synergy. Wade knew what was coming the moment he threw that pass.

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It’s not often that teammates can form such a blind connection. But there was something about The Flash and The King. And that picture epitomises their friendship and bond.

Dwyane Wade will miss LeBron James in the NBA

While Dwyane Wade is waiting for James’ retirement to get his signature, he isn’t keen on seeing that happen. James has reached historic figures, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and recently tying the record for most games played. There’s nothing more left to achieve.

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But what Wade admires is his consistent desire to stay in shape to play basketball. There may not be anything that would enhance his legacy. Yet, D-Wade just wants to enjoy whatever James has left to give.

“I know it’s like ‘he’s old, he should retire,’ but at the same time I’m gonna miss him. I’m gonna miss how great he’s been for our game. So I’m just taking these moments in. We don’t know when the last one is coming. But to see him still be able to get some posters, and his daughter now can see that her father is good,” Wade said about his former teammate.

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The Lakers are currently in the race to win an NBA championship. And LeBron James remains an integral piece to the puzzle. He’s not in his prime. However, his acceptance to take on a lesser role has unlocked the best out of the Purple and Gold. They are on an 8-game win streak, and the Akron Hammer is even playing back-to-backs.

Looking at him, it doesn’t seem like this will be his final year. But Wade wouldn’t want to take anything for granted, just as the NBA community shouldn’t. The day James leaves the NBA, there will be a crater that no player may be able to fill.