Dwyane Wade Sends 5-Word Message to Candace Parker After Cameras Capture Iconic Moment

Women’s basketball has always had to fight for the spotlight—and Dwyane Wade isn’t having it. “That women’s basketball is like men’s basketball,” he said. “I wanna see $200 million contracts. I want the game to grow.” And this isn’t just lip service. In 2023, Wade put his money where his heart is by joining the ownership group of the Chicago Sky. So when it came to showing love to a WNBA legend—who also happens to be one of his closest friends—you already knew a shoutout was coming.

Candace Parker’s No. 3 now hangs in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena—and honestly, it’s exactly where it belongs. In a heartfelt halftime ceremony during the Sparks’ game against the Chicago Sky, the team honored the legendary forward who spent 13 seasons in L.A., averaged 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds, and brought home two MVPs and a 2016 WNBA championship. She officially retired in April 2024 after becoming the first WNBA player ever to record 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,500 assists in 2021. And the celebration isn’t over—her hometown team, the Chicago Sky, will retire her jersey too on August 25.

When Candace Parker’s jersey retirement was officially confirmed by the L.A. Sparks, the tributes came pouring in. But one moment that really stood out was a photo of Parker and Lisa Leslie, shared by Dwyane Wade. Posting it to his Instagram story, Wade kept it simple but powerful: “This picture is so cold 🔥.” And just like that 5-word message, it really was. That photo captured more than just two legends—it captured a passing of the torch, a bond built on respect, mentorship, and legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Los Angeles Sparks (@la_sparks) Expand Post

AD

Standing on that court, Parker reflected on what L.A. basketball meant to her growing up. “As a kid… my idea of Hollywood was through basketball,” she said. “It wasn’t the glitz or the glam or the red carpets. It was like the 80s, Kareem and Magic, the Showtime Lakers. It was the early 2000s, back-to-back with Smooth, Lisa Leslie, Delicia, Milton Jones, and Michael Cooper. It was the Kobe and Shaq era of the three-peat.” As she spoke, Lisa Leslie—her former teammate and mentor—stood by her side, holding back tears. Leslie introduced Parker during the halftime tribute and gave her flowers both literally and figuratively: “No. 3 will hang in the rafters because nobody else can do what Candace Parker has done for the LA Sparks.”

The connection between the two runs deep. When Parker was drafted No. 1 overall by the Sparks in 2008, Leslie was already a legend—an icon in the game. But instead of stepping aside, she stepped up as a mentor. “She changed the game… I was elated to have her as a teammate… I knew when I handed the keys over to Candace Parker, the Sparks were in good hands,” Leslie said. Their time together—just two seasons—was short but significant. Parker went on to win both Rookie of the Year and MVP in that very first season, with Leslie guiding her every step of the way.

Just hours after Candace Parker’s No. 3 went up into the rafters, she was spotted celebrating halfway across the world—with none other than Dwyane Wade. The two basketball icons were caught on video at The Afties, one of Cannes’ most exclusive after-hours parties, created by TJ Adeshola, Taylor Rooks, and friends as a space for creatives of color during the Cannes Lions Festival. The video, shared by @theaftiescannes, shows Parker and Wade vibing in the crowd—and it didn’t take long for Wade to reshare it with a short but meaningful IG Story caption: “Always us @candaceparker.” It wasn’t just a post—it reflected their close bond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bond between Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker

When Candace Parker was wrestling with one of the toughest decisions of her career—leaving the LA Sparks after 12 seasons—it wasn’t just family she turned to. She needed someone who had been there, who understood what it felt like to walk away from a place that shaped you. So she called Dwyane Wade.

“I called up D-Wade. I talked to him about his decision to leave Miami,” she shared. “And then he ended up back in Miami. Listen, you don’t know what your journey is going to be. You just make the best of it and make the best decision possible.” It was more than just advice; it was a moment of connection between two legends who’ve carried their franchises, made tough exits, and kept going.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over the years, Wade and Parker have evolved into more than just friends—they’re like siblings who never stop hyping each other up. Wade once said, “Candace knows that she’s a sister to me. But I don’t look at her as a little sister, I look at her as my equal. With respect to everything she’s accomplished in sports, everything she’s accomplished as a mother, in business.” Whether it’s him dubbing her “The Godmother” on Instagram after her post-retirement move to lead Adidas’ women’s basketball division or celebrating her championship win with Chicago—“LEGEND!!!!! @Candace_Parker went back home and got that chip!!!” he tweeted—it’s clear Wade is always in her corner. And let’s be real: their banter is the cherry on top. Just look at their courtside exchange at the Unrivaled semifinals. Wade posted, “This is what we do! Talk s—.” Parker reposted it with, “I love this dude ❤😂.”

Now, with both Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade joining Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage in 2025-26, fans can expect even more of that iconic back-and-forth. Alongside Steve Nash and Udonis Haslem, the duo will be studio analysts for both NBA and WNBA games. So yes, the same sibling energy, hoop debates, and heartfelt support we’ve seen on TNT and off the court? It’s not going anywhere. In fact, it’s about to hit your screen in an even bigger way.