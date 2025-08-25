Dwyane Wade Sends 4-Word Message While Ex-Teammate Catches Up in Miami Championships

The Miami 305 have been making headlines since the start of the BIG3 tournament, and last night, their name echoed once again. It all began with that explosive season opener against the LA Riot, where Lance Stephenson and Dwight Howard clashed in their debut. Miami 305 kept their cool, edging out a 50-44 win to kick things off. And now, the story’s come full circle—last night, they sealed the deal and won the BIG3 title, thanks to Mario Chalmers.

Mario Chalmers added another championship moment to his legacy and, in the process, made his former Miami Heat teammate Michael Beasley a champion too. With the score tight, Chalmers drilled the game-winning three off a Beasley assist, sealing a 52-48 win over the Chicago Triplets to capture the BIG3 title in Orlando. For Chalmers, who won rings alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh—the Big 3—in 2012 and 2013, this marks a championship on five different levels—joining Wade, who had the perfect reply for all the Heat Big3 haters still stuck on the 2011 Finals.

Bleacher Report shared the winning moment on Instagram, showing Michael Beasley lying on the floor after the buzzer. Mario Chalmers was hyped, shouting to Lance Stephenson, “This is what I do!” The caption read, “Mario Chalmers wins the BIG3 title for Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, and Miami 305 🏆🔥.” And, of course, Heat legend Dwyane Wade joined the celebration in the comments, writing, “THATS WHAT HE DO!!!” — perfectly echoing Chalmers’ victory chant.

A year ago, Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley walked off the court heartbroken after falling short in the Big3 championship. But this season? Redemption. Beasley bounced back big time, securing his second straight Big3 MVP in Ice Cube’s league and finally hoisting the championship trophy alongside Miami 305 teammates Lance Stephenson, Reggie Evans, Sean Williams, and Chalmers himself. “Promises kept,” Beasley said during the ceremony, finally delivering after last season’s heartbreak. The 36-year-old led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Stephenson chipped in 14 points.

But the moment of the night belonged to Chalmers. On game point, Beasley almost took the shot himself before passing it to Chalmers in the corner and the captain didn’t hesitate. “I actually told him to move,” Beasley laughed. “I wanted that shot. But, no, I mean he’s been doing it his whole life. He’s been doing it his whole career.” And Chalmers backed that up, draining the bucket to seal a 52-48 win over the Chicago Triplets. “It’s something I pride myself in being a clutch shooter,” Chalmers said. “My teammates did all the work — I just helped close it.” The Miami 305 capped it off with a 9-0 run to finish the game, earning each player a $1 million payday and a championship memory they’ll never forget.

Dwyane Wade opens up about the backlash the Heat’s Big Three faced

Back in 2010, when the Miami Heat formed their iconic “Big Three” — LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh — fans expected instant dominance. Instead, the trio was met with heavy backlash. Wade later admitted that people viewed them as villains rather than basketball players chasing championships. “We know, as the people and the individuals that we are, they don’t know us well enough to really, really not root for us as humans,” Wade told the Washington Post. After the crushing 2011 Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Wade accepted that people were rooting against them but stayed unfazed. “That’s just the way it is. I don’t think it’s anything personal,” he said.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra also defended the Heat, frustrated by the criticism. He argued that any team would’ve done the same thing if given the chance. “Every single franchise in this league, if they had the opportunity to sign three players the way we were able to, they would have without any hesitation,” Spoelstra said. D-Wade agreed and pointed out the hypocrisy, highlighting that legendary squads like the Bulls (Jordan, Pippen, Rodman), Celtics (Bird, McHale, Parish), and Lakers (Magic, Kareem, Worthy) built their own “superteams” without facing the same scrutiny. For Wade, social media played a huge role in fueling the hate. “I think we did it in the time of social media,” he explained, saying that player-driven moves were judged far differently compared to past eras.

LeBron also clapped back at critics, revealing the sacrifices behind the Heat’s formation. “Everyone misunderstood us… they thought we were coming together in a selfish manner. In reality, we all made sacrifices. We didn’t care about individual accolades or praise. All we cared about was competing for a championship each and every year and doing it in a team fashion,” James said. After the 2011 loss, Wade even passed the leadership torch to LeBron, sacrificing touches and stats for the greater good.

“When it was time for me to be a soldier and do what I had to do to let the best player that we got in our gameplay and rock out… I got out the way to be the best teammate I could be,” Wade admitted. That decision sparked a turnaround, leading to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 — silencing the doubters and cementing the Heat Big Three’s legacy.