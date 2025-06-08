Dwyane Wade Sends Message to Coco Gauff, Joining Wife Gabrielle In Celebrating French Open Win

“I will win French Open 2025,” Coco Gauff manifested, and she is a champion now! The 21-year-old was inspired by sprinter Gabby Thomas to pen down her dreams and aspirations in a note. Whether the note worked or not, Gauff has done it again! After an enthralling competition, she defeated her opponent, winning her second Gram Slam and her first title at Roland-Garros. This was a historic win for the 21-year-old who became the first American after Serena Williams to win Roland Garros. To congratulate her on the incredible win, the Wades quickly took to their social media.

Soon after beating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff collapsed on the ground, both stunned and emotional. She looked at her parents, visibly moved. This performance was one of her best, overcoming Sabalenka 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. After sharing a few words to honor her formidable opponent, Gauff expressed gratitude for her team and family. “I didn’t think honestly I could do it. I’m actually going to quote Tyler, The Creator right now: ‘If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I’d think I was lying.’ Shout out to you guys and shout out to Paris,” Gauff said.

Meanwhile, photos of Gauff celebrating her historic victory and throwing her hands up in the air in pure joy are circulating on social media. Dwyane Wade shared a post by Bleacher Report on his IG story. “AT 21 YEARS YOUNG! CONGRATS,” Wade wrote to celebrate the star’s win. His wife, Gabrielle Union, also shared Gauff’s post on her IG story to express her appreciation. It is indeed a proud moment!

Dwyane Wade and Union weren’t the only ones. Former POTUS Barack Obama also congratulated the 21-year-old on her success. “Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open — the first American singles champion at @RolandGarros in a decade. You make us all proud,” he wrote.

LeBron James reshared Mr. Obama’s post and wrote, “I SECOND THAT!!! Congratulations my fellow flag bearer @CocoGauff 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤎.” James and Gauff were flag bearers for Team USA at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Further extending the congratulations was the former First Lady Michelle Obama, “Congratualtions @CocoGauff! Your determination, strength, and grace throughout the French Open has inspired us all – and showed us what’s possible. Proud of you!”

This victory was iconic. And this takes us to the time when Gauff won her first Grand Slam. Union also paid tribute to the person who raised the star.

Whom did Gabrielle Union pay tribute to?

Gauff has taken over the world and is winning hearts as she secured her second major title. But after her win, she had heartwarming words of praise and love for her parents! “I would like to thank my parents and thanks for giving me the belief I could do it,” Gauff said as she addressed her brothers, who were watching her from their house.

She hasn’t forgotten their role and sacrifices, nor has Union, who took to social media to give a shout-out to Gauff’s mother. This dates back to 2023, after Gauff won her first U.S. Open at the age of 19. As part of Union’s special segment, “Women Crush Wednesday,” the actress chose Candi Gauff.

Gauff’s mother, a former track athlete at Florida University, is well remembered for her impressive performance in the 1991 Heptathlon. After discovering her daughter Coco’s passion for tennis, she and her husband, Corey Gauff, did everything they could to support her. The couple reportedly left their full-time jobs in Atlanta and moved to Florida to help Coco pursue her dreams.

“Some would say that Coco is the definition of an overnight success but truthfully this tennis phenom stands on the shoulders of encouraging parents. Nonetheless, it’s clear every sacrifice has been worth it with so much more to come,” the Miami Heat legend’s wife said. It’s a proud moment for everyone who has been watching Gauff from the beginning and quietly rooting for the star.