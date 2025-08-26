Dwyane Wade Sends One-Word Message to Candace Parker After Emotional Jersey Retirement

Dwyane Wade is a part-owner of his hometown WNBA team, the Chicago Sky, buying in at an $85 million valuation in 2023. In a 2024 interview, Wade revealed that he went ahead with his WNBA ownership plan to motivate his daughter and provide her with a role model, just like his son Zaire has with NBA players. Passionate about the league’s growth, Wade expressed his vision for women’s basketball to reach the same heights as the men’s game, aiming for $200 million contracts and a bigger platform. With the team taking another leap forward, Wade is right there, cheering them on.

The Chicago Sky honored Candace Parker by raising her retired No. 3 jersey to the rafters of Wintrust Arena, right beside the 2021 championship banner she helped win. Earlier this summer, Parker also had her jersey retired in Los Angeles, where she led the Sparks to a 2016 title, making her only the second WNBA player ever to have her number retired by two different teams, joining Lindsay Whalen. The halftime ceremony was emotional, with her family, former teammates, and even her high school coach in attendance, while Chicago stars Common and Jennifer Hudson showed up to celebrate, and Derrick Rose sent a heartfelt video tribute.

Dwyane Wade showed his love and respect for Candace Parker by sharing the B/R Instagram post that read, “Candace Parker’s legacy is stamped in her hometown of Chicago 🥹🙌 She led the Sky to their first championship in 2021 as the sixth seed 🏆” and added just one powerful word of his own: “LEGENDARY!” He also cheered on the team with a simple yet heartfelt shoutout, writing “@chicagosky 👏🏾.”

This isn’t the first time Wade has celebrated his friend. During Parker’s jersey retirement with the Sparks earlier this summer, he posted a photo of Parker alongside Lisa Leslie on his Instagram story and kept it short but impactful:

“This picture is so cold 🔥.” And honestly, just like that five-word message, it really was.

Candace Parker, who grew up in suburban Naperville, spent just two seasons with the Chicago Sky but left an unforgettable mark. “My heart will always belong to the state of Illinois, the city of Naperville and the city of Chicago,” Parker said. “It’s not just where I’m from, it’s the core of who I am.” She led the Sky to their first and only championship in 2021, a title that still stands as the only championship by a Chicago sports team since the Cubs’ World Series win in 2016. On Monday night, Parker even wore jeans featuring images of her 2021 teammates, showing just how close she remains to them.

Inside Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker’s close friendship

Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker’s friendship goes beyond basketball—it’s deep, genuine, and built over years of shared experiences. Recently, the two were spotted at The Afties, one of Cannes’ most exclusive after-hours parties, created by TJ Adeshola, Taylor Rooks, and friends as a space for creatives of color during the Cannes Lions Festival. A video shared by @theaftiescannes captured them vibing together in the crowd, and Wade quickly reposted it on his IG Story with a short but meaningful caption, “Always us @candaceparker.” It wasn’t just a post—it perfectly reflected the bond they share.

That connection has been strengthened during some of Parker’s toughest career moments. When she was deciding whether to leave the LA Sparks after 12 seasons, she turned to Wade for guidance, knowing he understood what it meant to walk away from a place that shaped you.“I called up D-Wade. I talked to him about his decision to leave Miami,” she revealed. “And then he ended up back in Miami. Listen, you don’t know what your journey is going to be. You just make the best of it and make the best decision possible.” It wasn’t just advice; it was comfort from someone who had walked the same path.

Over the years, Wade and Parker have become more like siblings than friends, constantly hyping each other up and celebrating each other’s wins. Wade has said that Candace is like a sister to him but he sees her as his equal, respecting everything she’s accomplished in sports, business, and motherhood. From calling her “The Godmother” when she took on a leadership role with Adidas’ women’s basketball division to tweeting “LEGEND!!!!! @Candace_Parker went back home and got that chip!!!” after her 2021 championship with Chicago, Wade has always been in her corner.

Their playful energy makes their bond even more special—like when Wade posted, “This is what we do! Talk s—,” and Parker hilariously reposted with, “I love this dude ❤😂.” And now, with both joining Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage in 2025-26, fans can expect even more of their sibling-like banter, hoop debates, and heartfelt support right on their screens.