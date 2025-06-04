Dwyane Wade Shares Hopeful News as Chicago Sky HC Hopes to Recreate Pacers Success

The tide is turning for the Chicago Sky. After a loss to the Phoenix Mercury, the team has gained momentum with back-to-back wins against the Wings. They may have started out on a questionable note with a four-game losing streak, but now they sit at 2–4. Under the guidance of head coach Tyler Marsh, there’s more than just improvement happening. Chicago Sky part-owner Dwyane Wade just dropped an interesting update.

The 3x NBA champ was back in his hometown. While he did reconnect with the city and its people, he had a different purpose. The Chicago Sky is one of the busiest teams right now, and so are all the members involved, including Wade. During his visit, he discovered the Sky’s massive plans for transformation. He even teased it during the latest segment of his podcast.

Dwyane Wade detailed his wholesome visit to the city and meeting with the people he knows. This was during the season opener. Hinting at the changes within the team, Wade said, “Don’t worry about our record right now. We in the building of stage, but just excited about the going back to the crib, always. Getting a chance to be around the team dinner, going to practice, getting a chance to be back in the space,” Wade said.

As the Miami Heat legend suggested, the Sky is looking to be a championship contender team, while the head coach has been working closely to help transform the team. Marsh was an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers from 2020 to 2022. He initially worked closely with Nate Bjorkgren with the Raptors and later joined the Pacers alongside him. While Bjorkgren was fired, Marsh continued to work under another mastermind, Rick Carlisle.

As we know, the team is making waves after defeating one of the formidable teams, the Knicks. He witnessed the Pacers’ rebuild and worked closely with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, who now have led the team to the Finals.

New Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh answers questions at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Chicago.

‘‘The culture and the environment is exciting to see, from where it was to where it is now,’’ Marsh said after Sky practice Tuesday. ‘‘You can just watch the game and see how much they enjoy playing with each other. From a coach’s perspective, that’s what everyone should aspire to have. That oozes through the TV screen when you’re watching them.’’

After a successful stint with the Aces, winning back-to-back championships, Marsh has now joined the Sky, and his aim for the team is quite clear. Marsh is likely watching the Pacers closely, and it seems that he is looking to replicate that same success with the Sky. The team and players have also commented on this during press day.

The Chicago Sky is looking toward a transformation

Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca is all set to embrace the changes and has already started making big moves. “We brought in a number of three-point shooters. We brought in a number of new vets. We brought in a Hall of Fame point guard,” he said. As for the Sky HC, he has focused on developing the game of players such as Angel Reese.

Chi-Town Barbie is in her second year with the team. While she has delivered impressive performances throughout the last year as well as during her stint for the Unrivaled, the Sky star has been facing criticism for her scoring inefficiency around the basket. Coach Marsh is helping Reese expand her game beyond the post, adding perimeter skills and a three-point shot.

“Now I know what to expect. I know what the standard is. Obviously, last year, I didn’t know what the standard was, and now moving forward, like, there’s a standard set,” Reese said (as per CBS).

She is one of the most talented players, and the focus has been on whether she can improve her layups. The Sky is also seemingly struggling with its offensive game, which needs improvement if the team hopes for a playoff spot. For veteran player Courtney Vandersloot, the HC sees an efficient scorer. Having gained experience working for teams such as Pacers, Marshall hopes to turn the game into the Sky.