Dwyane Wade & Wife Gabrielle Ditches Private Anniversary Celebrations As NBA Legend Joins Them

Winning NBA championships together naturally forges a friendship built to last a lifetime, right? That’s exactly the story of Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, who won three rings together for the franchise. Over the years, their bond has been tested in hilarious ways, like the time Wade’s Blue Escalade got stolen while cruising through Miami. The first person he called? Haslem, of course. Those late-night calls during emergencies cemented a friendship that has endured through every celebration, family moment, and joyful memory they continue to share.

On August 30, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. D-Wade shared a radiant Instagram story of them in white, smiling, captioned, “11 yrs.🖤 8-30-14💍8-30-25.” Gab re-shared it too, adding a sweet “happy anniversary.” The couple is soaking up Miami, enjoying delicious Southern Black and Caribbean flavors at Smith & Webster Restaurant and Bar. But turns out, they weren’t exactly alone in the city.

Wade shared another Instagram story, writing, “Celebrating 11 years of ❤️ in Miami with The Haslem!” The snap captured him and Gabrielle Union in matching white outfits, smiling alongside Udonis Haslem and his wife, Faith Rein-Haslem. UD re-shared that on his Instagram story as well!

The Wades and Haslems are more than friends, which is obvious in the way Dwyane and his wife interrupted their anniversary celebrations to meet up with them. After all, they have been by Udonis Haslem’s side through thick and thin. Back in 2018, Wade even named Haslem the godfather to his daughter Kaavia, just a month after she was born. Haslem shared a heartfelt post after taking on the role, writing, “I promised her I’d always be present and say yes when her dad Dwyane Wade says no.”

Last year, the Wade family was there to celebrate the Miami Heat honoring Haslem by retiring his jersey number 40, with little Kaavia tucked safely in her godfather’s arms as she watched the moment unfold.

Last month, the Wade family went all out on social media to celebrate UD’s birthday. Wade posted a throwback with his Heat brother, writing, “IT’S MY BROTHER BIRTHDAY! QUD40,” while Gabrielle shared a sweet photo of Haslem with Kaavia, adding, “Happy Birthday to Kaav’s God Dad @ud40.” Similarly, a year ago, Kaavia had posted adorable snapshots of their journey with the caption, “Unbreakable and unshakable! Happy Birthday, Goddad Udonis Haslem,” and Gabrielle summed it all up perfectly with just four words: “GodDad of the century.” Their social media history alone clear how deeply the Wade family treasures UD.

The unbreakable bond between Wade and Haslem

Their friendship goes way back to 2003, when Wade and Haslem first joined the Miami Heat. Wade was the hyped rookie, the fifth overall pick, and Haslem was the undrafted underdog, just returning from a year overseas. “We were thrust into workouts together,” Haslem recalled to the Miami Herald. “I remember spending so much time together in the summer where we would go to the track together, then go to the weight room and then go upstairs to do our basketball stuff, then come downstairs…”

They were inseparable from the start, building a bond that carried them through 15 NBA seasons—the third most in league history for any duo—and through life’s biggest wins and losses. “Just being there for each other,” Haslem said simply. “Going through divorces, losing my mom, and all the tough times, we’ve always been there for each other.”

Over time, their connection grew beyond the court. They shared victories, setbacks, and countless milestones together, forming a bond rooted in loyalty and mutual respect. “Somebody that improved my quality of life on all levels. As a man, as a father, as a businessman, as an athlete, as a role model… helped me improve who I am personally,” Haslem said. What started as a partnership in the weight room became a lifelong connection, stretching across celebrations, heartbreaks, and every meaningful moment in between.

Their brotherhood was also tested in life’s more serious moments. In 2024, when Wade underwent surgery to remove 40 percent of his kidney after a tumor was detected, Haslem only learned about it later through a podcast. Even from afar, his support never wavered. “I know I can’t help you and I ain’t no doctor….I can pray, I can pray with you, I could cry with you like I could go whatever I could do man it’s a real brotherhood,” Haslem said. Today, their bond remains unbreakable, and they are teaming up once again—this time off the court—as part of Amazon Prime’s NBA analyst panel, proving that their friendship goes far beyond basketball.