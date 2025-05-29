Dwyane Wade’s Chanel Gift to Zaya Is Only the Beginning as 18th Birthday Nears

Excitement was high when the Seventeen magazine edition featuring Zaya Wade reached the Wade household. It was a big achievement for the model. No wonder her dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union were proud of her. With her 18th birthday around the corner, the parents had some big plans in mind. However, their Gen Z daughter had very different ideas! But there’s one thing that the two generations always align on and that became the inspiration for Zaya’s first birthday gift.

In interviews, the Miami Heat legend has often mentioned the mutual love he and his family share for fashion. Even the youngest, Kaavia, loves skincare and fashion! Both the husband and wife have deals with several fashion brands and giants. Union also has her own hair care brand, Flawless, in partnership with her hairstylist. So, for Zaya, who made her runway debut for Miu Miu in 2023, Wade had a special and stylish gift in mind.

He recently shared a clip on his Instagram Story of the family celebrating with Zaya at dinner. They were joined by their friends. For her 18th birthday, Wade gifted her a Chanel Calfskin bag which is worth around $7,500 as per the official website. Union was also in attendance. “Someone is turning 10 tomorrow,” Wade captioned the story.

Since it’s Zaya’s 18th birthday, Wade had a surprise for his fans too! Just moments ago, he dropped the teaser of an episode of his podcast. His daughter, Zaya made a special appearance. Clips from his IG story showed the crew reflecting on Zaya’s childhood and her journey to where she is now.

During the episode, the 18-year-old shared a powerful message with listeners that will resonate with everyone. “At the end of the day, you’re the one looking at yourself in the mirror, nobody else. So do what you need to do, not what other people need you to do,” she said on The Why podcast.

From Wade’s IG story, it’s clear that the model loved her gift. And maybe it’s safe to call it a success. However, when it came to celebrating her big day, the parents and daughter clearly had very different ideas.

What does Zaya Wade want for 18th birthday?

Both Union and Wade enjoy hosting big bashes to celebrate their special occasions. One instance is their 10th anniversary party. After all, the two love spending time with their family and friends. Zaya shares that same sentiment, though her preferences differ. Rather than lavish parties, she preferred a simple backyard gathering with her friends.

Speaking on Sherri’s YouTube Channel, Union shared, “She finally had to just tell us the truth! Me and D (Wade) love a party, right?…She’s like, ‘I just kind of want to do like… Can we just do like a fake campfire in the backyard and I and me and like two friends want to roast marshmallows?’”

While it might be tough for a party lover to understand at first, Union added that her eldest has different ideas of celebration. And well, the Chanel bag wasn’t the only highlight! Union shared that for her birthday, the 18-year-old wanted to attend the concert of Kendrick Lamar and SZA. “For her 18th, she just wants to go see Kendrick Lamar and SZA,” Union shared.

Before her birthday, the model was seen enjoying her time at the Grand National Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She also had a special reason for attending the concert. Union shared the 18-year-old has a great bond with SZA. The artists even gave her number to Zaya to call whenever she needs a friend to talk to! SZA never fails to amaze us!

Despite generational differences, the parents share a strong bond with their children, including Zaya. Together, the Miami Heat legend and Union have set new standards in parenting, ones that continue to inspire many!