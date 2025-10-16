Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Wade Pens Emotional Message For Bedridden Grandfather On 81st Birthday

It’s a special day for the first man in Gabrielle Union’s life. Before Dwyane Wade, there was Sylvester Union. Just as he’s Gab’s special guy, he’s just as important to his granddaughter, Kaavia. Maybe she gets a little extra love as Sylvester’s youngest grandchild. Sylvester celebrates his 81st birthday today (October 15) and the family went the extra mile for him. But Kaavia (and the adults behind her social media account) have them all beat.

These moments are getting more dear to the Union-Wade fam. Sylvester has been diagnosed with dementia that’s rapidly progressing. His 80th birthday in 2024 showed him interact with family in a fun celebration. This year, Sylvester is bedridden.

Kaavia reminded us of the Sylvester who would still carry her around and entertain her through some throwback pictures to go with the most beautiful birthday tribute to him. “You’ve shown me since day one what it means to be held, not just in your arms, but in your heart. I’ll spend my whole life holding onto you the same way. Happy 81st birthday, Grandpa. 🎂🎈🥳🎊” She ended that message with, “I love you more than words can say. 💕”

Note: Gab and D-Wade manage her Instagram profile, so this is really from her. But we believe the precocious TikTok maven had some input in her message to her grandpa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The whole family made Sylvester’s birthday special by visiting him. It doesn’t look like Kaavia could join but he was glad to be with his older grandkids. But his favorite son-in-law may have stolen the show.

Dwyane Wade steals the show from Kaavia

On his last birthday, Gabrielle Union and her sisters brought Sylvester’s old military friends and his eldest sister for a grand Cornhuskers and Hawaii themed celebration. (Union grew up in Nebraska and her dad was stationed in Hawaii during his military career.)

It was emotional for Union and her sisters to watch their dad recognize his eldest sister and old friends. He even briefly pretended he forgot he’s divorced from the Riff Raff actress’s mom but she didn’t let that slide. Funnily enough, he apparently thinks Dwyane Wade is still playing for the Miami Heat and didn’t retire in 2019.

His birthday this year was a heartbreaking contrast to his 80th. Sylvester’s condition is seemingly progressing and he’s currently bedridden. Leave it to Gab’s husband and nephew to light up his day.

“It’s my Dad’s 81st birthday and I don’t think I’ve ever been more grateful to be his daughter. Loving someone is easier when they can communicate, joke, and be affectionate but it’s a blessing to still feel that love and connection when dementia has overtaken him. Almost 🥰” she wrote under pictures from their visit to the retirement home. Union and D-Wade were joined by her sister, Tracy and her son for his birthday, “His eyes lit up when he saw me and @dwyanewade standing at his bedside. He still chuckles when his grandsons bag on him. He’s still here and that’s enough. Please send my Dad some birthday love… cuz he might cuss you out if you don’t! 😂 He definitely told his fellow residents in a clear loud voice to “Shut the F UP! 😂😂🤣🤣”

Union has previously said that how her dad’s condition has taught her to make every moment with family count. It’s a lesson they’re passing on to Kaavia and it shows.