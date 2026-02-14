Dwyane Wade’s Shocking Beef With NFL Legend’s Wife Surfaces After 8 Years

Who could have thought that Dwyane Wade would have beef with someone outside the NBA? To think that Wade might have a beef with someone, the few people who would come to mind would be Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Former NFL star Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, apparently has a beef with the Miami Heat legend that goes eight years back.

“I have a long-standing beef with Dwyane Wade, that — you guessed it — Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about,” Kylie quipped on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Kylie and Jason got married at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia in April 2018. She was discussing the rendezvous with the three-time NBA champion with two of her college friends, who were also bridesmaids in her wedding. Kylie revealed that she and her bridesmaids encountered Wade in an elevator as they were headed for the wedding.

“We were going down for the wedding. Right? I am in a wedding dress with a veil on the back of my head,” Kylie recalled about the day. “We have all four bridesmaids and the wedding planner, Sarah, in the elevator with us. And we just so happen to get on the elevator with Dwyane Wade.”

However, it wasn’t something that Wade did or said that offended the wife of the former Philadelphia Eagles center. Kylie took issue with Wade not uttering a word on the best day of her life.

“Here’s the problem that I have with that. He didn’t say a goddamn word, which is crazy,” Kylie further added. “There is a bride and her bridesmaids in the f***ing elevator with you. You are in an enclosed space. And then he didn’t say a word.”

Wade had apparently walked inside the elevator when Kylie and her bridesmaids were already inside the elevator. Kylie’s friend Amber later quipped that Wade might already be regretting walking inside the elevator.

“He probably was, like, regretting every step he took to get on that elevator. He was probably sitting there like, ‘Why didn’t I just let the door close?'” Amber said.

In Wade’s defense, he is one of the nicest people in the NBA. It is very much possible that he might not have recognized who Kylie was, and who she was getting married to. But she wasn’t letting it slide that easily. “That s— blew my mind,” she added. While Wade and Kelce’s families don’t share a very close relationship with each other, he did pose with Travis Kelce at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones.

Kylie should be expecting some sort of explanation from Wade, and rightfully so. But it wasn’t the only mishap that had happened in her wedding week.

Kylie Kelce almost lost her marriage license the night before her wedding

While Kylie was upset about Wade not uttering a word, one of her friends, Gab, who was also on the show, spilled the beans from the night before the wedding. Gab caught Kylie off guard, revealing an almost-disaster that had happened the night before.

“I liked the night before, after the rehearsal dinner, when we had to go find your marriage license,” Gab said. Apparently, Kelce had forgotten the incident.

“It was like 11 or something. We got back from the Reading Terminal, and you were like, ‘I don’t have these papers,'” Gab prompted. “Come on. And we got in your car and tore apart your house until we found them.”

As proof, she then said that she had a video of Kylie searching for her marriage license, while Amber, their friend who was also on the podcast, danced in a Lower Merion [High School] dog costume.

Kylie and Jason met in 2015 on Tinder. In 2023, she revealed that Jason fell asleep on their first date, but the former NFL star had already fallen in love. As Jason said in 2024, the moment he talked to Kylie for the first time, he immediately pondered, “Is this what love feels like?” It turned out to be exactly what he felt. It was love at first sight.