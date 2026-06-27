Dwyane Wade’s Son Arrested Over 3 Charges, Per Reports

Five days ago, Dwyane Wade’s family got rocked by a police issue. The former NBA champion’s eldest son, Zaire Wade, was arrested on three charges early morning on June 21. And the reports only came out on Friday, and here’s what transpired.

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According to multiple reports, the 24-year-old was initially taken into custody after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a residence in Burbank on June 21. The law enforcement stated that Dwyane Wade’s son was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

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The Burbank Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched to a home at approximately 5:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting that a woman was screaming inside the residence. When officers arrived, they located Zaire Wade and a woman for whom paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate her injuries. However, authorities said she was not transported to a hospital for any further treatment.

Police also recovered a handgun from the residence following the arrest. While authorities have not suggested that the firearm was used during the alleged incident, it was taken into police custody as part of the investigation. An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) was obtained following the arrest to provide temporary legal protection for the alleged victim.

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According to the Burbank Police Department’s daily arrest logs viewed by E! News, Dwayne Wade’s son was booked into custody before posting a $50,000 bail later the same day. He was subsequently released pending further legal proceedings. Authorities noted that detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

As of now, no formal plea has been entered, and prosecutors have not announced whether criminal charges will officially be filed. Due to the nature of the case, law enforcement has declined to release additional details.

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“Because it is a domestic violence arrest, we are limited to releasing information,” a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told The California Post. “Detectives will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.”

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Authorities have also withheld the identity of the woman involved in the incident, citing privacy concerns commonly associated with domestic violence investigations. Neither Zaire Wade nor his legal representatives have publicly commented on the allegations. Likewise, Dwyane Wade has not issued a public statement regarding the matter involving his son.

The NBA Hall of Famer and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, were seen attending a FIFA Club World Cup match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, but did not address the ongoing investigation.

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Dwyane Wade’s son’s basketball career remains in limbo

Z-Wade and Bronny James were teammates at Sierra Canyon School during the 2019–20 high school basketball season. Rather than entering college, he entered the G League straight out of high school. An injury limited his production with the Salt Lake City Stars, and since then, it’s been an overseas career. Previously, he appeared in the G-League draft but remained undrafted. Even Dwyane Wade was not pushing his eldest son to make a decision.

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“‘Hey, you got four years, you got a buffer; you have done this, you got the next four years of your life from 23 to 27 to figure out what you want to do.’ Go chase what you want to chase,” said Wade on his podcast.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Zaire Wade is interested in playing college basketball. Z-Wade still has four years of eligibility remaining as he has yet to compete at the college level. It remains to be seen how Dwyane Wade’s eldest son manages the decision to potentially play in college amid the legal troubles.