Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Sends Emotional Message to Parents Over Personal Struggle

Work, travel, birthdays, and then some are keeping Gabrielle Union on a tight schedule. She’s making it work somehow and finding the opportunity to acknowledge the parents who balance it all. It’s been an emotional few weeks for the actress. Family time has taken precedence for her during that time. And a little bit of TikTok. Union carved out some special mom-daughter time for Kaavia for the sweetest tribute to parents everywhere.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bring It On star jumped on the “moments I’ll never take for granted” trend on her official TikTok page. But it was on her Instagram Stories where she added a little something extra.

“For parents who have to be away from their kids for any reason, it’s brutal for everyone involved, especially the kids. I had exactly 48 hrs to fly back and forth to Italy to make her Smile and it was a no brainer,” her message read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union arrived on time for Kaavia’s birthday on November 7 after a busy few days. The way Kaavia ran up to her in the driveway was evidence enough of how much it meant to her that her mom showed up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

They filmed another dance TikTok together, featuring a grumpy and judgemental Dwyane Wade. Only for the first two seconds though. Till he’s joining in on the fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not that Union has been anything close to an absentee parent. But making these milestones are very important to her.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade balance family with work

The Flawless mogul has a lot on her plate besides acting gigs and a business empire. Her dad, Sylvester Union, is in an advanced stage of dementia. But the family, including D-Wade made, his 81st birthday in October extra special by being there for him. Her dad’s condition is also the reason why Union is making every moment with family count. Her dad as well as her mom, Theresa Union, were divorced but her role models for putting family first.

A few days after her dad’s birthday, Union and D-Wade, sans kids, were in Italy. She celebrated her 53rd birthday in Rome on October 29, you know the day before thousands of Bring it On fans dress as Isis on Halloween. It was fashion, fun, and a little bit of work. Union has a project in the works that brought her to Italy.

Imago 09 September 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Dwyane Wade. 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Riff Raff held at Princess of Wales Theatre. Toronto USA – ZUMAa123 20240909_zaa_a123_840 Copyright: xBrentxPerniacx

Wade’s also got Amazon Prime duties and the NBA season keeping him LA while Gab’s jetsetting for work. But she cleared 48 hours of her schedule specially for Kaavia’s birthday. Gab, D-Wade, and Kaav had a family day together after she arrived from Italy. Kaavia also got a very special Hello Kitty-themed birthday party that Union thanked her aunts for organizing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before sharing that TikTok/Story, Union gave a glimpse into that outing and wrote, “48 hours, no regrets 🫶🏾.” Definitely no regrets with family time.

Kaavia shares her birthdate with her grandma, Jolinda Wade. D-Wade had a separete celebration with her and managed to squeeze in a special outing just with Kaavia.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re handling the natural parent rollercoaster at a celebrity level. But it’s heartwarming they appreciate other parents just like them.