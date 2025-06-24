Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Hurts in “Shame” as Truth Behind $40 Million Asset Surfaces

“We don’t get paid what y’all think we do, and that check is split so many ways,” Gabrielle Union dropped the cold, hard fact. She has never shied away from sharing her experiences and journey starting out in her career and finally making it. It hasn’t been easy, but Union has learned the way to lead along. Even now, when she’s at the pinnacle of her career, there are hidden gears that influence it all. Union recently reflected on one that has been a big driving force.

For the “Bring It On” actress, it’s her family. She is inspired by them and ensures to spend plenty of time with them, as seen on her social media. On her father’s 80th birthday, the actress wrote a heartwarming message for Sylvester Union and bravely spoke about him battling his dementia. Just recently, she opened up about taking care of her father and how it affects her career choices that build her $40 million brand.

Union, who once detailed that she prefers a 50/50 split in finances of their household with her husband Dwyane Wade, explained that she doesn’t “have the luxury of taking all the independent films that I want because I can’t afford to pay for my extended family in the way that they have grown accustomed to.” While doing so, she broke a common belief among people that celebrities earn millions easily.

Not all projects get them fat paychecks, which is why most celebrities take up several jobs and projects, as Union said. She emphasized the different brand endorsement deals and projects, clarifying, “You have to have multiple revenue streams to do the job that you really love.”

She has to ensure that she can afford to pay for her family and father’s health needs while getting creative in her work and taking jobs that inspire her. “So it kind of depends on what I’ve made that year on how creative I can be — and that’s a damn shame, but that’s reality,” she said during her conversation on “Sisterhood & Savings: A Conversation with Gabrielle Union,” moderated by Kelley L. Carter and presented by Ally Financial.

via Imago 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals Gabrielle Union attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center for the CA USA Copyright: xCraSH/imageSPACEx

Being the talented star she is, Union always finds ways to express her creativity with her projects, as seen these days. The actress doesn’t regret it. For her, family is always first. In one of her IG posts, she urged people to “prioritize your family,” and she has been doing it too.

Union has gotten wiser and shares her knowledge in both the entertainment and business industries with those who need it. And, well, she has learned from her mistakes too, such as her first splurge that she later regretted.

What did Gabrielle Union buy with her first paycheck?

Well, during the moment, the Miami Heat legend’s wife was feeling it as she hit her stride. Back in the 2000s, the actress had just begun to step into powerful roles in film and television. This was a turning point in her career as she became a full fledged star. Some of her notable appearances were on 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, Love & Basketball and Bring It On and more.

And she decided to get herself a Mazda with leather seats. Union was perhaps excited about it but her father wasn’t. He even advised her against the decision. Well, she later came to regret it. “Lemme tell you about leather seats in Los Angeles. Do you know I scorched myself every time I got out? Yeah, that was my first purchase. And it depreciated the second I drove it off the lot!” Union recalled her father’s advice.

Everyone makes a mistake once in their life and it’s safe to say, Union has learnt from all those and moved ahead. After claiming that she evenly splits bills with her husband, Dwyane Wade, Union admitted that it was her trauma response. She explained that it wasn’t just the finances but also her vulnerabilities. And she has begun to learn to trust her and her husband more now.

It’s the little things that make a lot of difference and the same has been for Union. The millionaire actress now understands better, balancing both the harsh realities of life and her creativity.