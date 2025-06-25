Dylan Harper Challenges Kiyan Anthony’s Claim Over Paul George With Honest Admission

Dylan Harper isn’t just repping Paul George, he’s making a case for why his fandom runs deeper than most. In a world where young ballers usually chase the flashiest stars, Harper’s consistent admiration for PG13 feels personal. And while Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has declared Paul George as his GOAT, Harper didn’t shy away from setting the record straight.

That’s right—Kiyan called PG the greatest ever, even putting him ahead of his own dad when the question first popped. But for Harper, that kind of loyalty to George is nothing new. His connection to the Philadelphia 76ers star star didn’t start with YouTube highlight reels or Clippers jerseys—it goes way back to PG’s Indiana Pacers days.

“I was a Paul George fan before anyone,” Harper shared in an interview with Sloane Knows, reminiscing about the intense playoff battles when Paul George led the Indiana Pacers alongside David West and Roy Hibbert. That 2013 squad? They gave LeBron James’ Miami Heat everything they could handle in a thrilling seven-game Eastern Conference Finals. George’s averages, 19.4 points and 6 rebounds, weren’t just numbers. To Harper, they were the building blocks of greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when asked if he was riding with George even before Kiyan, Harper didn’t hold back: “Yeah way before Kiyan. I was like 20, 15, 16 like when… when he had the all star jersey.” That Indiana era? For Harper, it wasn’t a trend, it was the beginning of something real.

AD

Paul George’s rise, from the Pacers to Thunder to Clippers and now the 76ers, has transformed him into a respected veteran. His two-way skill, work ethic, and leadership set a blueprint for young wings looking to thrive in the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloane Knows (@sloaneknows) Expand Post

Now, back to Kiyan. Even his Paul George fandom turned heads last year when he sat beside mom La La Anthony on GOAT Talk With Complex. With zero hesitation, Kiyan said, “My GOAT is Paul George, Paul George is the best player ever…” His response naturally got a playful yet pointed reaction for snubbing his own dad. However, it turns out there are athletes out there who have breathing and living PG’s greatness for a long time now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could Dylan Harper be joining Paul George in the 76ers?

The Sixers might just be cooking up something big ahead of next week’s NBA Draft — and it has fans buzzing. Word is, the front office isn’t content sitting tight at the No. 3 spot. Instead, they’re reportedly going all-in on trying to move up a notch to grab Rutgers standout Dylan Harper. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel recently shed some light on what’s going on behind the scenes.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) catches a ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to Siegel, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is aggressively pushing to strike a deal with the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 2 pick. “Multiple future first-round picks have been offered in exchange for the rights to take Harper, sources said,” Siegel reports. “However, the Spurs haven’t given any indications that they are seriously considering any offers to move out from this spot in the draft.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Philly pulls this off, it would form an explosive backcourt trio with Harper, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain. But it also opens up some tough questions about Quentin Grimes, a restricted free agent who stepped up big when the Sixers’ core, including Maxey, Joel Embiid, and newcomer Paul George, missed time late in the season. For now, it’s a waiting game. But if this deal lands, the Sixers’ backcourt could be one of the most exciting in the league. But for Harper, above everything else, he’ll be sharing the NBA hardwood with his long time icon. After snubbing Kiyan as the biggest Paul George fan, this has to be a major moment in his love for the Sixers guard.