“‘MJ Ate McDonald’s Every Morning’: Ex-Bulls Teammate Reveals Rookie Michael Jordan’s Unusual Lifestyle

Michael Jordan’s early years with the Chicago Bulls included some unusual eating habits. Former teammate Charles Oakley recently recalled that Jordan regularly ate McDonald’s for breakfast and preferred steak before games. The two shared a close relationship during their time in Chicago, giving Oakley a glimpse into the six-time NBA champion’s life away from basketball.

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During an appearance on All the Smoke, Oakley remembered their eating habits during those years.

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“We ate a lot of McDonald’s back then. MJ ate McDonald’s every morning for breakfast. And before a game, he’d eat a steak before every game,” Oakley said.

However, their time together in Chicago involved much more than sharing meals. Oakley also recalled how their friendship developed and how they regularly spent time together outside the Bulls’ schedule.

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Oakley explained that their relationship grew naturally during their time as teammates. The two began travelling together and regularly spent time with each other away from the court.

“But me and MJ, we just bonded and just, like, we started going everywhere together,” Oakley recalled.

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Their connection extended beyond road trips. Jordan lived close to Oakley’s home during the former forward’s first few seasons in Chicago, allowing them to spend time together outside the team’s schedule.

“On the road trip, he’d ride with me. He stayed right around the corner from me for my first two or three years. Go in the house, play ping pong, pool, spade,” Oakley said.

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Their friendship also brought them into contact with other prominent Chicago athletes. Oakley remembered spending time with members of the Chicago Bears after the team’s Super Bowl XX victory following the 1985 season.

He also shared a story involving Jordan and Bears defensive lineman Richard Dent, recalling how the two would take their Porsches out at night.

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“Sometime at nighttime, him and Richard Dent would go racing up and down Willow, Porsches,” Oakley said.

The story adds another detail to Oakley’s memories of Jordan’s early years in Chicago. Away from the pressure of the NBA season, the two spent time with other athletes and enjoyed a social life that extended beyond basketball.

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Jordan and Oakley played together for the Bulls from 1985 to 1988. During those seasons, Oakley saw Jordan both as a teammate and as a close friend. Their relationship included travelling together, spending time at home and going out with members of the city’s sporting community.

For Oakley, those years in Chicago were about more than sharing a locker room with Jordan. Their friendship extended to road trips, time at home and outings with other Chicago athletes. His recollections offer a glimpse of Jordan’s life away from basketball before his career became defined by six NBA championships.