Echoing Kobe Bryant’s Sentiment, Ex-Mavericks Star Reveals Measures to Protect Kids From “Disgusting” System

“Horrible, terrible AAU basketball. It’s stupid. It doesn’t teach our kids how to play the game at all… They don’t know the fundamentals of the game…” Those were the strong words from none other than Kobe Bryant, as reported by ESPN, expressing his frustration toward the Amateur Athletic Union — better known to most as AAU. Years later, he’s not alone. A former Mavericks forward has now spoken out—this time as a father.

For anyone immersed in youth basketball in the U.S., AAU is a familiar name. It’s long been seen as a launchpad for rising talent, with a membership base exceeding 700,000 and backed by over 150,000 volunteers across 55 districts. The organization even proudly stands behind the motto, “Sports For All, Forever.” But that very inclusivity might be feeding into a different problem. One where the quality of play is sacrificed for quantity. At least, that’s the concern raised by former Dallas Mavericks forward Richard Jefferson.

“I took my kids out of that [AAU] once I saw they spent an hour of practice, full-court pressing and learning how to break a press, which is something that’s irrelevant once you get to 14 years old. Why are you spending time doing that? So these people can say, we went 42 and 9 last summer. F*cking insane. It is the worst, worst part of basketball I’ve ever seen in my entire life. It’s disgusting. I’m disgusted by it… I didn’t know until I walked in…” Jefferson shared during a candid episode of Road Trippin’.

via Imago Credit-Imagn Images

Behind the scenes, AAU lacks full-time leadership. Most roles are volunteer. That’s a vulnerability even past insiders acknowledge. Ray Weakley, a former treasurer, warned bluntly: “If we (the AAU) are going to survive, we’re going to need strong leadership,” he admitted. And truth be told, Jefferson and Kobe Bryant aren’t the only former NBA stars who have called out these issues.

Other NBA stars who exposed the reality of AAU for the kids, beyond Kobe Bryant

For years, AAU basketball has been viewed as a golden opportunity—a launchpad for young athletes with dreams of making it big. But lately, some former NBA stars are voicing serious doubts about what AAU has become. One of them, Alonzo Mourning, didn’t mince words when he appeared on All the Smoke Podcast. While opening up about his son Alijah’s basketball path, Mourning got straight to the point: “AAU basketball is tainted… It’s tainted by these industries.”

That statement alone says a lot. For Mourning, simply relying on AAU programs no longer felt like a safe bet. It makes sense, then, why the organization would turn to a trusted figure like Carmelo Anthony to help steer its newly formed Youth Basketball Association Council (YBAC) in the right direction. Clearly, something needs to shift.

Especially when, previously, Matt Barnes, too, added to the criticism on the Sloane Knows podcast. He reflected on how the culture around the game has changed. According to Barnes, it’s not just about skill anymore—profit motives are now deeply embedded.

Parents starting new teams when their kids don’t get enough shine, teams split by tiers from bronze to platinum—it’s all part of what Barnes sees as a move away from what basketball should really be about. “The game, now there’s others very, very watered down. I think back when I was growing up, AAU was for the best kids and if you weren’t one of those top-tier kids, you would just kind of play in your local league,” he said. With legends like Bryant, Jefferson, Mourning, and Barnes sounding the alarm, parents will think twice. Unless AAU rebuilds its reputation.