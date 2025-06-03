18YO Kobe Bryant Tried Unusual Tactics to Get Into First All-Star Weekend Celebration, Claims Ex-NBA Star

When thinking about Kobe Bryant, a party person is the last thing that would pop into people’s minds. On the court, he was ferocious—sometimes slamming through friends and even his own brother to win. That’s how ‘Mamba’ viewed everybody on the court as his adversary, and he did everything to dominate them. From physical to psychological warfare, the Lakers legend did it all. But during his rookie campaign, he still yearned for a taste of the All-Star party scene.

Once, Kobe asked for help—not to refine his jumper, but to gain entry somewhere else entirely. Olden Polynice stopped by Byron Scott’s Fast Break to talk hoops, and when asked for his best Kobe story, he didn’t disappoint. The fifteen-year NBA veteran began and first mentioned the timeline and the event, which was during the 1997 All-Star weekend. Yes, during Kobe Bryant’s rookie year. But Kobe was not part of the ASW, so he might have decided to spend some time away from the court.

“All-star weekend, I pull up to the club…He’s standing outside, sad puppy eye pull up,” said Polynice. Why was the rookie sad? Polynice explained the club refused entry to the 18-year-old ‘Mamba’. “Hey man, what’s up with shade dab it up like what’s going on, you going in? ‘He’s like they not let me in, they said I’m too young, man.‘” Polynice had known Kobe since age seven, after Polynice spent two seasons playing alongside Joe Bryant in Italy (1990–92).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, he was not going to leave then-Lakers’ rookie stranded outside the club.”‘All right. Who in charge?’ I get Kobe in the party, he’s so happy, and that was the beginning of our friendship, you know, cuz he didn’t remember me from when he was seven, right, and that began our friendship. So we always cool whenever he saw me, you know it was always love.”

That weekend ignited their friendship. But in the spring of 1999, Polynice’s loyalty would be tested again—this time on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal coming to blows, and Olden Polynice paying the price

“My ear still rings to this day. From me getting hit by a damn punch that was meant for Kobe!” Polynice said. Though Polynice (60) never played for the Lakers, he always called them his favorite team. So, once he was practicing with a group a Purple and Gold stars, apparently, during the 1998-99 NBA lockout. A trash talk between teammates escalated in the pickup game. That’s why Polynice had to step in.

via Getty LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers’ center Shaquille O’Neal (L) laughs with guard Kobe Bryant in the fourth quarter during the Lakers’ 86-73 win against the Chicago Bulls, in Los Angeles, CA, 22 November 2002. O’Neal had surgery on his arthritic right big toe 11 September 2002 and is playing for the first time this season. AFP PHOTO/Lucy NICHOLSON (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“As I’m pushing Kobe out the way, the punch is like BOOM,” the former Kings star mimicked the punch that hit him. “They [Shaq and Kobe] can say whatever they want. But there was a hatred and a ‘I want to kill this man’ look in his eyes in that moment.” He could sense the eyes of O’Neal, since Polynice locked him after taking the hit. He even frantically called for help.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“So that’s when I grabbed Shaq. I just grab him, and I’m like, ‘Come on big fella,’ and I’m looking around like, ‘Can somebody help me?’” Eventually, bystanders broke it up—and Shaq and Kobe remained teammates through their 2004 Finals loss to Detroit. Kobe Bryant even addressed some underlying issues between him and Shaq, but also echoed that the respect never faded away. But thankfully for him, Olden Polynice was present to help him on the court that day, and years prior off the court during All-Star weekend.