The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off the biggest comeback in Thanksgiving Day history. For the Dallas Cowboys, it looked like a comfortable win until it didn’t. In the process, it suffered its biggest blown lead since 2013. One former seven-time NBA All-Star who grew up watching the franchise dominate the NFL in the 1990s, this loss may have been the final straw.

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Joe Johnson, a longtime supporter of the team, did not hide his disappointment. Joking about his frustration, the former NBA star suggested he was ready to stop supporting the team during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco. It was a particularly painful moment for Johnson, considering he witnessed the glory days of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin, when Dallas captured three Super Bowl championships in the 1990s.

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“I got to throw the towel…,” Johnson said on NightCap. “On Thanksgiving, you do me like this on Thanksgiving. Well, I’m enjoying my damn devil eggs and all that, and I’m watching the game. We have 28 to 10 and a half, 31 to 10 late in the third quarter, and you mean tell me you let me. I’m done. Chat don’t associate me with the Cowboys, no more. I’m through that. Sh– embarrassing. Jerry you need to burn that thing down boy. He need to burn it.”

In fact, Ochocinco even tried recruiting the former NBA All-Star to support his Cincinnati Bengals. They might have lost to the Commanders 22-20, but still hold a 7-3 record and are 1st in AFC North. While the Bengals’ form made the offer tempting, Joe Johnson declined it and jokingly said he would enter the transfer portal.

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“I’m in the portal. this summer, I’m gonna find me a new team. I’m gonna see how everything’s about; I’m gonna find I can’t do this. No, I’m done.”

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A blocked punt for a touchdown, a 24-yard touchdown throw, and the game-winning 59-yard field goal from Jake Elliott all transpired in the fourth quarter. Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer looked stunned and had his hands on his knees after the Eagles’ 39-38 win.

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Now, what makes the loss even more frustrating is that the Cowboys started on a 14-0 run in the first quarter. The dominance continued, and it soon became a 28-10 lead at halftime. Philadelphia fought back, and it became interesting with Dallas still leading 31-17. Fans inside the AT&T Stadium were eagerly waiting for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles outscored Dallas 22 points to seven. So, the home team scored just 10 points in the second half. Even Chiefs fan and WNBA star Caitlin Clark was quite shocked to see how the Cowboys choked under pressure.

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“What exactly were the Cowboys doing there,” she wrote on X. That’s why even Johnson was calling for the franchise owner to make wholesale changes. For now, Jerry Jones he did not reveal if any changes were imminent.

“Still having to realize that we ended up on the bad end of that score,” owner/GM Jerry Jones said. “This locker room does. It’s a bitter disappoint to have done some things early that we did, and then turn around in every phase of it, every phase. That’s a part of a game like this. All three teams, ownership, coaching, everybody is responsible for what we saw at the end of that game.”

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It’s back to the drawing board for Dallas, who have 11 days until Monday Night Football game against the Seahawks. It provides extra time to analyze the issues as the roller coaster season hangs in the balance with a 5-7 record.