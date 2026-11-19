What should have been a celebration of Brooklyn Nets’ history instead became another difficult night of embarrassment on the NBA floor. The team welcomed members of its 1976 ABA championship side to Barclays Center for ABA Eras Night, with Julius “Dr. J” Erving among the legends in attendance. But the current Nets offered little to celebrate.

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They lost 137–107 to the Chicago Bulls, leaving fans questioning the direction of the organization under owner Joe Tsai.

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The Nets trailed 76–51 at halftime, and the Bulls, who entered the game with a 3–10 record, never allowed the Nets to make the contest competitive. Julius Erving acknowledged the disconnect during the broadcast:

“We didn’t really talk to the players, the coaches doing all the talking and they were getting their preparation in, doing all their drills… I fully anticipated the Nets to be so fired up having us here, they would blow Chicago out. I’m looking @ 62-39, so I was wrong…”

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Nets beat reporter Erik Slater amplified that disappointment on X, sharing Erving’s comments and describing the defeat as “an embarrassing night and hopefully a wake-up call for the Nets organization.”

It wasn’t just the observers who were disappointed. Julius Randle, who put up 17 points, had something to say at the post-game presser:

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“Been in the league 13 years and this… one of the worst games I’ve been a part of.”

These reactions struck a chord with supporters, many of whom directed their frustration toward the people running the franchise.

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Nets Fans Turn Their Frustration Toward Joe Tsai

One fan questioned whether Joe Tsai will ever make meaningful changes. They wrote, “As long as he’s making profit off of ticket sales, he won’t do a damn thing.”

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The comment reflects a frustration among supporters who see a profitable business operating separately from the team’s results.

Another supporter brought Kyrie Irving into the discussion, posting: “U wanted this u Kyrie hater this sh*t is what yall asked for”.

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The reaction points back to the Nets’ star-led project, which once paired Irving with Kevin Durant and James Harden. That group never reached the NBA Finals, but it definitely put the team back on the map.

And the subsequent departures left the franchise searching for a new direction. Also, Irving’s departure wasn’t smooth. For some fans, the current struggles are a consequence of decisions made during that turbulent period.

A third fan took the criticism a step further, joking: “Brooklyn Nets would lose the Long Island Nets the way they are playing.”

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The Long Island Nets are Brooklyn’s G League affiliate. It made the comparison a blunt measure of how far supporters believe the standard has fallen. A comment in disbelief after the loss.

Tsai himself became the target of another post. “@joetsai1999 you are the worst thing that ever happened to this team. You are the owner you get to do whatever you want but one day all the fans would have enough,” the fan wrote.

The message placed responsibility squarely on ownership, rather than treating the loss as an isolated bad night.

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The fifth reaction focused on the occasion itself and called for a change in the front office: “THIS IS PATHETIC @joetsai1999 You brought in ABA champions and legends of the game to see the Brooklyn Nets getting blown out by the 3-10 Chicago Bulls at HOME. We are down by 25 in the first half. FIRE SEAN MARKS.”

The anger was not simply about losing to a struggling opponent. It was about doing so while honoring the players who helped establish the franchise’s history.

The reactions show a fanbase that sees Wednesday’s defeat as part of a wider problem. And not just one poor result.

Erving’s disappointment gave voice to that frustration. Meanwhile, Slater’s post carried it beyond the arena. For Tsai and general manager Sean Marks, supporters want more than another night of nostalgia.