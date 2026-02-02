“Embarrassment”: Celtics Legend Slams Reggie Miller’s Take After Caitlin Clark Disrespect

The silence said more than the words. And the reaction afterward only made it louder. What was supposed to be a milestone broadcast moment for Caitlin Clark instead turned into a flashpoint across the basketball world. On Sunday night, during her first appearance on NBC’s NBA broadcast, one on-air comparison immediately shifted the conversation away from the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That comparison came from Reggie Miller. And within 24 hours, it drew a blunt response from a Celtics legend. On February 2, Paul Pierce labeled Miller’s take “an embarrassment,” calling it a clear misread of Clark’s impact on the sport. That word was not chosen lightly.

“This is an embarrassment,” Pierce said on the No Fouls Given podcast. “I was thinking more Steph Curry.” Pierce expanded on why the comparison missed the mark. “Her skill set and her magnetic pull,” he said. “They’re not doubling him everywhere, face guarding, denying him like they do her, like they do Steph.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love Payton,” Pierce added. “That’s my little brother. But her gravitational pull is on the same level as Steph’s in the WNBA.” The message was clear. This was not about disrespecting Payton Pritchard. It was about scale.

Clark made her NBC debut Sunday night ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers versus New York Knicks matchup. She joined the studio panel alongside host Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the pregame discussion, Taylor asked Miller to name an NBA player who reminded him of Clark. “I like Payton Pritchard from Boston,” Miller said. “The way he’s able to handle the basketball. He makes big shots when the shot clock’s running down.”

The reaction was immediate. Clark’s deadpan expression said plenty. Fans noticed. So did former players. While Miller later praised her shooting by joking that he was now the third-best shooter in Indiana behind Clark and Tyrese Haliburton, the initial comparison had already landed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why the Caitlin Clark Comparison Struck a Nerve

Pritchard’s résumé stands on its own. He won Sixth Man of the Year for the 2024–25 season and played a key role in Boston’s 2024 championship run. This season, with Jayson Tatum sidelined by an Achilles injury, Pritchard has stepped into a larger role.

Through 47 games, he is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while logging 32.6 minutes per game. His efficiency numbers back up his production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the comparison missed the broader point. Clark is not a complementary piece. She is the system. Her ball-handling, shooting range, and on-court control force defenses to warp around her. Teams pick her up full court. They deny her touches. They build entire schemes to limit her influence.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Clark’s broadcast debut itself was a success. She was composed, insightful, and comfortable in the studio. None of that was lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the conversation that followed revealed something bigger. As Clark continues to redefine visibility and gravity in women’s basketball, the standard for how she is discussed is rising with her.

Comparisons matter. And in this case, one of the league’s most respected voices made it clear the bar was set too low. Pierce’s response pushed the conversation beyond opinion and into recognition.