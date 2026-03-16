Emotional Ernie Johnson Chokes Up on Camera During Charles Barkley’s Shoutout to Colin Dorgan

Every time Charles Barkley says “First of all…” to begin a new episode of the Steam Room, he leaves Loyal Steamers emotional. This time, he had to touch upon a story of unfathomable heartbreak and athletic resilience that struck a chord with Ernie Johnson. Barkley delivered an emotional tribute to Colin Dorgan, a Rhode Island teen and high school hockey player who recently propelled his team to the state championship game just weeks after a domestic tragedy claimed the lives of his mother, brother, and grandfather.

Choking on emotions, Chuck shared Dorgan’s story of strength and the sheer improbability of the young athlete’s performance. “This kid lost his mom, brother, and grandfather ’cause [his] father was a fool,” Barkley said. “This kid scored the game-winning goal, and in double overtime. You can’t make this stuff up.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Barkley admitted that if he were in the teen’s shoes, the weight of such a loss might have sidelined him permanently. “I’m not even sure I would have been able to finish the season, to be honest with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment proved too heavy for host Ernie Johnson, whose voice cracked with visible emotion as the duo discussed Dorgan’s resilience in the wake of an unthinkable family tragedy.

Ernie described the clip that has gone viral on social media the moment Dorgan hit the game-winner and was crowded with his team. “That image of him next to the glass when all the students and the fans are—yeah, it’s amazing,” Johnson said but couldn’t speak further from emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had to take a moment to clear his throat and compose himself. Even Chuckster had to take off his big “welding glasses” to get through his ‘first of all’ without breaking down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dorgan’s transcendent power to return to the ice offered a rare glimpse of heroism that warmed hearts on the Internet and Charles Barkley’s. “I just want to thank him for bringing some joy to my life. ‘Cause when I got the story, I was like, ‘Man, this kid has been through so much,’” Barkley remarked. “Sports are important. They’re not the most important thing… but they provide moments that transcend everything.”

The heavy atmosphere in the studio was a reflection of the deep personal losses both men have navigated throughout their own lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhode Island teen struck a personal chord for Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson

While the cohosts of the Steam Room usually keep the atmosphere lighthearted, the profound reaction from Chuck and Ernie likely stems from their own intimate acquaintance with grief. Ernie Johnson has been famously open about the passing of his son, Michael, who battled muscular dystrophy. He’s chronicled the grief in his memoir Unscripted. In 2024, he took a short leave of absence on Inside the NBA after losing his sister to cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley, too, has faced significant personal loss, including the passing of his younger brother, Darryl Barkley, in 2009.

This shared history of navigating family tragedy allowed the duo to connect with Colin Dorgan’s story on a level that went beyond standard sports reporting. The tragedy Dorgan faced involved a domestic dispute that spilled into a public arena last month. Colin’s father Robert, opened fire on the entire family at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on February 16, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

A harrowing video of the incident had previously gone viral as players and spectators at the Rhode Island rink scrambled for safety during Colin’s ‘senior night’ game. Colin’s mother, Rhonda Dorgan, his odler brother, Aidan Dorgan, and his grandfather, Gerald passed away in the incident. His grandmother, Linda and a family friend were wounded but survived.

A bystander stopped the attack. Robert later died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

After the incident, Colin took some time off from hockey. The school even offered his team the option to withdraw from the rest of the season to get their bearings. But the team returned and rallied around Colin.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 12, Colin and the team wore patches on their jerseys in tribute to his family for a decisive game. Colin’s game-winner turned into an emotional moment when his teammates crowded him and the arena was full of emotional spectators.

Chuck not only gave him a shoutout in solidarity but also made a promise to watch Colin’s championship game on March 18.