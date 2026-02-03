Emotional Magic Johnson Drops Heartfelt Message to Mark Aguirre After Historic Mavs Night

The moment did not end when the banner stopped rising. For the Dallas Mavericks, January 29 was supposed to be about history. Instead, it became about closure. Days after the Mavericks retired Mark Aguirre’s No. 24 jersey, a familiar voice from a rival era stepped in to extend the night’s meaning beyond the rafters.

On February 3, Magic Johnson shared an emotional message celebrating Aguirre’s long-overdue honor, publicly reflecting on a friendship that began more than four decades ago and ended with all three of its pillars now immortalized by their franchises.

“I want to congratulate Mark Aguirre on his #24 jersey retirement with the Dallas Mavericks,” Johnson wrote. “Look at how good God is, all three of us now have our jerseys retired by the teams we played for.”

Johnson’s post arrived just days after the Mavericks retired Aguirre’s jersey on January 29, marking the first time in more than three decades that Dallas formally honored the franchise’s original superstar.

Alongside his words, Johnson shared photos spanning generations. One captured Aguirre’s jersey retirement ceremony. Another showed Johnson, Aguirre, and Isiah Thomas together as young players at one of Johnson’s basketball camps.

“I met Mark and Isiah Thomas 45 years ago after they were drafted to the NBA,” Johnson wrote. “We formed a friendship and started training in my hometown Lansing, MI and their hometown Chicago, IL that summer.”

Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers two years before Aguirre entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 1981. What followed was a rivalry that shaped the Western Conference throughout the 1980s.

Before the ceremony, the Mavericks played a video message from Johnson on the jumbotron. “Thank you to the Dallas organization, the new ownership group as well for saluting Mark Aguirre,” Johnson said. “One of the greatest that’s ever done it.”

From Rivals to Champions on Opposite Sides

As a Maverick, Aguirre faced Johnson’s Showtime Lakers in three playoff series. Each time, the Lakers prevailed, including a seven-game Western Conference Finals loss in 1988.

However, everything changed after Dallas traded Aguirre to the Detroit Pistons in 1989. That same season, Aguirre and Thomas helped Detroit dismantle the Lakers on the NBA’s biggest stage, sweeping Johnson’s team in the 1989 NBA Finals. The Pistons went on to win back-to-back championships, cementing Aguirre’s place in league history.

While Aguirre became a champion in Detroit, his exit from Dallas remained complicated. The separation lingered as an unresolved chapter for decades. That chapter finally closed on January 29.

Aguirre, the first No. 1 draft pick in Mavericks history, stood before thousands of Dallas fans as his jersey rose into the rafters. The moment carried more weight than a banner ever could.

“Dallas, I want to thank you for letting us represent you in the great NBA,” Aguirre said during the ceremony. “Dallas is an incredible city. And you gave us the pleasure of putting on that uniform and representing you.”

For Aguirre, the honor was not just recognition. It was reconciliation. After years away from the franchise, he returned to Dallas last year for the team’s draft party and was visibly emotional hearing his name chanted once again. The jersey retirement completed that journey.

Johnson’s message underscored exactly why the night mattered. Three friends were drafted within two years of each other. Three careers shaped by rivalry and respect. Three jerseys are now retired by the teams that defined them. For the Mavericks, the ceremony honored a cornerstone of their early success. For Aguirre, it restored something he never stopped carrying.

And for Magic Johnson, it was proof that time eventually brings the game full circle.