Emotional Shaquille O’Neal Admits Marriage Regret After Cheating on Ex-Wife Shaunie

For a man whose life has been defined by dominance, control, and winning, the hardest admission came without a scoreboard. Right now, long after the championships and business success, Shaquille O’Neal is confronting the one loss he still carries.

That reckoning surfaced publicly in January 2026. Speaking candidly on The Jawn Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal admitted that his biggest regret has nothing to do with basketball. It centers on his marriage, his infidelity, and the life he failed to protect the way he believes he should have.

“Wish I was a better husband,” O’Neal said.

That statement was not framed as growth marketing or nostalgia. Instead, it was delivered as ownership. O’Neal acknowledged that he fell short with two women he has previously described as “perfect,” the most public of those relationships being with Shaunie Henderson, whom he was married to for nearly a decade and with whom he shares four children.

“I was supposed to do three,” O’Neal added. “I didn’t love her like she’s supposed to be loved. But I will always protect and provide.”

O’Neal has never hidden from the reason his marriage ended. In his memoir, he directly took responsibility for cheating, describing himself as “a guy with too many options” and admitting that choosing to act on those options was on him. That divorce was finalized in 2011, yet the accountability has not softened with time.

What makes this moment different is timing. O’Neal is not revisiting the past while trying to fix it. He is doing so after accepting that the outcome cannot be changed. That acceptance extends to Shaunie’s present life. She is now married to Keion Henderson, a relationship O’Neal has publicly supported, describing Henderson as a gentleman who treats her well.

Still, that support does not erase the weight O’Neal carries. “She can have whatever she wants,” he said. “She forgave me and she’s nice to me. We have a really good relationship because I wouldn’t have forgave me.” That line matters because it reframes the narrative. This is not about regret as a soundbite. It is about accountability without expectation of redemption.

Shaunie Henderson on co-parenting journey with Shaquille O’Neal

This was not the first time O’Neal spoke this plainly about his marriage. In earlier interviews, including The Pivot podcast in 2022, he expressed the same regret using nearly identical language. The consistency matters. It shows a pattern of ownership rather than a reaction to a single interview moment.

That continuity also explains how O’Neal and Shaunie arrived at their current dynamic. Together, they co-parent four children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’Arah. However, that stability did not come easily.

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, Shaunie described the process that led them there. “We have a great co-parenting relationship, seriously,” she said. “It took us a long time to get there. It wasn’t an easy journey. But once we got there, we felt comfortable being honest with each other.”

O’Neal echoed that reality through actions, not just words. When Shaunie invited him to her wedding, he declined. He wanted the day to belong to her, not to their past.

What emerges from all of this is not a redemption arc. It is something quieter and more uncomfortable. Shaquille O’Neal can dominate arenas, boardrooms, and microphones. Yet the role he believes he failed at most is the one he still talks about with the least defense.

That admission, even years later, is the part he cannot outgrow.