End to Knicks’ 25-Year Drought Triggers Historic Sale Months After NBA Legend’s Death

What does it take to revive a legacy that’s been on the shelves for decades? The New York Knicks felt the sting of defeat after falling to the Pacers, and with the departure of head coach Tom Thibodeau, the path forward seemed uncertain. Yet their gritty fight to reach the Eastern Conference Finals reignited something deeper—hope. Though the franchise hasn’t lifted the NBA trophy since 1973, this recent run stirred powerful memories. It is about a sale once owned by a late Knicks legend from that title-winning team—a quiet reminder that his legacy still lives on, as the Knicks wade through tough times.

Dick Barnett, whose iconic No. 12 jersey hangs in the rafters at Madison Square Garden, was instrumental in delivering the Knicks’ only two championships in 1970 and 1973. A 2× NBA champion and Hall of Famer, Barnett was honored not only for his pro career but also as part of Tennessee State—the first HBCU to win a national basketball title. His legacy runs deep, making any connection to him especially meaningful. And when that connection involves the Knicks, it becomes more than memorabilia, not just for the Knicks, but for basketball history.

Dick Barnett’s special ring from the 1970 NBA Championship—won alongside legends like Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, and Phil Jackson—is now headed for auction. A spokesperson told TMZ, “Given this year’s Knicks playoff run they decided it was time to put it up for auction and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to present it to the collecting public.” In light of this year’s Knicks playoff run, it felt like the right moment to offer the ring to collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It belonged to a Knicks legend and Basketball HOFer, and the fact it comes from an era when the recipients of championship rings were very limited, we expect to see a lot of interest in the ring,” Spokesperson’s comment as per TMZ. The opportunity to share such a historic piece of basketball heritage is exciting and continues to inspire the present and future of the Knicks franchise. According to sources, Heritage Auctions acquired Dick Barnett’s championship ring through a private sale, and the new owner has now put it up for auction.

AD

Given its rich history, the ring is expected to fetch over $60,000 when it goes on sale this August. What drives its value isn’t just the precious metal or stones—it’s a tangible piece of one of the NBA’s most storied franchises and a symbol of the legacy of a truly decorated basketball legend. So, what makes this ring priceless beyond its price tag?

A striking detail about the ring is that it reads “New York Knicks” and “World Champions,” while the champ’s name is also engraved on the side. The team had an 18-game winning streak that year, which is also engraved on the ring to celebrate the feat. The ring designer and material (14-karat gold) is also engraved in the ring, “Balfour 14K.” “

While its association with Barnett makes the ring priceless, the details on it enhance its value. What is most heartbreaking is that before Barnett could witness this historic achievement of the Knicks making it to the Conference finals, he passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of 88. His contributions to the Knicks, as well as off the court for the sport, will always be remembered, not just the story behind his famous nickname. Do you know the complete story?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the story behind Dick Barnett’s ‘Dr’ title?

It’s not uncommon for NBA players to have nicknames. Some are bizarre, while others rightly define an NBA great’s legacy or distinctive persona. When speaking of this NBA legend, his nickname doesn’t come from his on-court antics or skills; it is rather because of what he achieved off the court.

via Imago June 16, 2023, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA: Dick Barnett attend the Rolling Along premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK USA – ZUMAc233 20230616_zsp_c233_008 Copyright: xVanessaxCarvalhox

After hanging up his jersey for good, the former NBA player decided to complete his education. After he completed his higher studies, he earned his master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate in education from Fordham University. While it is not surprising these days for players to resume their education after their careers, it was a remarkable feat for the 2x NBA champ during those times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following this, he went on to teach Sports Management at St. John’s University. Even in his new role, he remained an inspiration, founding Fall Back Baby Productions to influence and uplift future generations.

Honoring his legacy, the New York Knicks legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024. While he may no longer be with us, his memory and legacy will forever inspire the new generation.