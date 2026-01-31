ESPN Takes Shot at Charles Barkley After NBA Legend Calls Out Scheduling Conflicts

ESPN didn’t waste much time responding after Charles Barkley raised concerns about scheduling. The infamous Inside the NBA member recently shared his concerns about their limited appearances so far since moving over to the media powerhouse. “We’ve only been on ESPN, I think, four times in three months,” said the Hall of Famer. That frustration was quickly met with a sarcastic on-air response.

While previewing tomorrow’s headline Mavericks-Rockets clash, the host introduced Inside the NBA as the pregame show. She also referenced Barkley’s recent comments with a sarcastic remark about the show’s upcoming television appearances.

“We have Ernie, Kenny, Charles and Shaq. Yeah Charles you’re working this week,” she said on the show.

The studio crew immediately broke into laughter. Brian Windhorst followed up with a lighthearted remark that appeared to play on Barkley’s side. “One game. Not even a doubleheader,” the veteran analyst joked. Notably, Inside the NBA did air for a doubleheader in their previous appearance on ESPN on Wednesday. They’ll be on ABC’s coverage tomorrow, offering total game coverage for the Mavericks-Rockets clash.

Having said that, Charles Barkley did raise a valid concern while on the Dan Le Batard Show. Before Turner Sports lost its media rights deal with the NBA, the show aired every Tuesday and Thursday. Now, even when the NBA’s nationally televised games have increased since last season, Inside the NBA has appeared fewer than ten times since the start of the season.

During that same period, ESPN has broadcast multiple games every week since October. In November alone, ESPN aired games on five different days, while Inside the NBA appeared just once. Given the adjustment the crew has had to make since making the change to ESPN, Barkley indicated that his frustration stems from concerns about the show’s long-term positioning.

ESPN expected to increase Inside the NBA appearances

Beyond the jokes, ESPN made a major breakthrough for fans when it decided to continue airing Inside the NBA on its platform. The 21-time Sports Emmy award-winning show was at risk of being discontinued otherwise. However, ESPN also has a variety of other shows competing for airtime. Likewise, there have been scheduling conflicts.

Earlier rumors noted Charles Barkley would be used as a guest on some of their offerings. But the analyst clarified he’s “not going to be on ESPN 1, 2, 3, Deportes, Nacho Echo – whatever they call it”. Barkley wants Inside the NBA to maintain its prestigious position in basketball media. One can argue it’s a privilege they have earned through their sustained success.

ESPN realizes that, too. Going forward, Charles Barkley and the crew will be working more frequently than in the first half of the season. Saturday will mark their third appearance on the network this month. That is expected to be followed by multiple appearances in February and March. Inside the NBA is also expected to have an active role during the postseason, when ESPN holds the rights to the NBA Finals.

That increased presence should help ease Barkley’s concerns.