“Every Loser in the World Wants to Be Racist”: Charles Barkley Defends LeBron James After Criticism Over Memphis Take

LeBron James said two names: Memphis and Milwaukee. He isn’t fond of those cities, and he didn’t lie about his feelings. “I’m f—ing 41 years old, you think I want to do that s— being in Memphis on a random a— Thursday,” he said on Bob Does Sports. But somehow that honesty turned into a narrative about races, as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith lashed out later. However, NBA legend Charles Barkley doesn’t agree.

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In the recent edition of The Steam Room with Ernie Johnson. Barkley defended LeBron over his Memphis comments. “LeBron said he didn’t like Memphis or Milwaukee. And for some reason, everybody went crazy on the Memphis part because then they turned it into race, which is the best way to get idiots and fools talking about anything,” he said. “Every loser in the world wants to be racist.”

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When James spoke his mind, Stephen A. Smith exploded with anger. Then Jason Whitlock, Cam Newton, Ryan Clark, and even Matt Barnes followed. “Oh, these are all brothers. Yo, man. What the f*ck are you all doing, man? LeBron doesn’t like Memphis. Okay!” Charles Barkley continued.

“LeBron said something about Memphis, and the world took over. They made it about race, which is what anybody does when they want to stir up controversy,” the 63-year-old added. “Y’all are successful! Stephen A., you’re one of the most successful people we have in television. Come on, man. Y’all got to do better, man.”

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What did Stephen A. say to bring out such a reaction from the NBA Hall of Famer? The First Take host blasted the 41-year-old, accusing him of disrespecting a largely Bla*k community in front of “white dudes.” Smith said, “We can’t throw shade on LeBron until we take into account knowing that 63 percent of the people there are bla*k, knowing that they need this team to continue to help fuel the economy, the local economy there, as opposed to big up in Nashville, and saying, ‘Why don’t you just go there?’ not thinking of the citizens at all.”

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Moreover, he said, “I’m saying to say so flippantly amongst a bunch of white dudes in a golf course, knowing that the cameras are rolling and videoing you without any regard for what kind of effect that would have on a black populace is problematic, especially when I don’t know if it was your sneakers or whatever it was you just finished promoting months ago about black history and Martin Luther King and civil rights.”

At the same time, voices like Tuomas Iisalo and Darko Rajakovic joined the criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 41-year-old star. However, LeBron James stayed unfazed. At media availability, he pushed back, clarifying he never targeted race and even mentioned Milwaukee alongside Memphis. Then, with a shrug, he framed it as a simple preference. After all, he’s 41, picky about cities, and, amusingly, even Ohio, his own home, doesn’t escape that list.

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“What is people? People are ridiculous. They also get mad at my son being on the team, too. So what are we talking about? People need to figure out other ways to put their energy to other things. That’s important. Like, seriously. I’m not talking about the city, like the people in Memphis,” Bron said. “I don’t like staying at the Hyatt. What’s wrong with that? What’s wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? What are we talking about? People need to shut the hell up.”

Interestingly enough, Charles Barkley isn’t the first person to lend Bron’s case a voice. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe also gave his two cents. However, it came with a Michael Jordan twist.

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Shannon Sharpe’s take on LeBron James’ Memphis comment

“He’s thinking, and what he said, he said it out loud. Yeah, he said it out loud. But you know what? This is why Michael kept his mouth shut, and y’all criticized him because he didn’t take a stand on nothing. LeBron is taking stands. A lot of these guys didn’t take stands, and you beat them up,” Sharpe said on the Night Cap.

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Every move invites heat, whether loud or silent. Michael Jordan mastered restraint, crafting an apolitical image and sidestepping controversy throughout his NBA years. Meanwhile, LeBron James chose the spotlight, speaking boldly and owning his stance. Therefore, that visibility fuels constant debate. Even now, his latest moment proves the pattern holds.

Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“So when the man is honest, in other words, if you like what he’s saying, yes, that’s what I’m talking about. But if you don’t, shut your mouth. You can’t have it both ways. You just can’t, people, you can’t,” he added. “I understood what he was talking about. He said, ‘Bro, I’m 23. I don’t want to play in there.'”

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Right now, Charles Barkley is cutting through the noise and calling it what it is. He’s rejecting the race narrative and defending LeBron James as blunt, not harmful. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith and others amplified the storm. And in this context, Barkley is demanding accountability from influential voices.