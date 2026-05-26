“Everybody’s on the Chopping Block”: NBA Legend Puts James Harden, Donovan Mitchell & Co on Notice After Embarrassing Playoff Exit

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the postseason looking like legitimate championship contenders. Instead, they walked out of the Eastern Conference Finals with one of the most humiliating playoff exits in franchise history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After getting swept 4-0 by the New York Knicks, Kendrick Perkins made it clear that nobody in Cleveland should feel comfortable heading into the offseason. Not Donovan Mitchell. Not James Harden. Not even the coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Perkins, “everybody’s on the chopping block.”

Perkins unloaded on the Cavaliers during Tuesday’s episode of First Take. “This was one of the most, if not the most, embarrassing moments in NBA history,” Perkins said. “It’s not what happened, it’s how it happened. We’ve seen sweeps before, but not like this. They tapped out. They quit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins specifically pointed toward Jalen Brunson’s dominance throughout the series. Despite not being viewed as an elite athlete, Brunson consistently dictated the pace of games and overwhelmed Cleveland’s defense with his aggression and tempo.

“Jalen Brunson actually looked like the most athletic person on the floor every single game,” Perkins said. “The way he was pushing the pace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins also criticized Cleveland’s effort in key hustle categories. The Cavaliers were repeatedly beaten on the glass and in transition throughout the series. In Game 4 alone, they surrendered more than 20 offensive rebounds on their home floor during an elimination game.

He also blasted head coach Kenny Atkinson for saying Cleveland had “analytically” won two out of the three games in the series. “That was one of the most asinine things I’ve heard this postseason,” Perkins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins became even more frustrated when discussing the postgame comments from Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Harden especially drew his attention after suggesting Cleveland never truly got its “best shot” during the series because of difficult playoff circumstances and fatigue from earlier rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins completely rejected that explanation. “When you hear James Harden come out with those comments, the Cavs had no heart, no mental toughness,” Perkins said. “They got punked. They got embarrassed. And it was embarrassing for the league to watch that level of competition in the conference finals.”

Drawing from his experience during the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship run, Perkins argued that exhaustion is simply part of playoff basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, mentally tough teams fight through fatigue instead of using it to explain playoff failures. “No,” Perkins said. “The Knicks just kicked y’all a** and snatched y’all soul.”

Perkins then delivered his harshest criticism of the segment while imagining himself in owner Dan Gilbert’s position. “If I’m Dan Gilbert, I’m looking at every single person on that roster, every single person on that coaching staff, and I’m saying everybody’s on the chopping block,” Perkins said.

“Every single one of them. We’re not going to give Donovan Mitchell a pass. Those points were cute, but they weren’t powerful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins’ overall point was simple: Cleveland’s front office cannot afford to protect reputations after a collapse this severe. Regardless of status or star power, the Cavaliers’ biggest names failed to deliver when the pressure reached its highest point.

James Harden’s Playoff Collapse Fueled the Criticism

Harden’s dramatic drop in production only intensified the criticism surrounding Cleveland’s collapse. During the regular season, Harden shot efficiently from both the field and three-point range. But against New York, his numbers cratered to 38.9% shooting overall and just 17.9% from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

He averaged only 16 points per game in the series and finished Game 4 with a quiet 12-point performance as the Knicks rolled to a 130-93 blowout to complete the sweep.

Cleveland’s offensive rhythm completely disappeared during the series. The Knicks shot 50% from the field in the closeout game, while the Cavaliers managed just 42.6%. Cleveland also finished Game 4 shooting only 27.5% from three after making just 11 of 40 attempts.

A team that looked polished and explosive throughout the regular season suddenly appeared completely overwhelmed under postseason pressure.

After Monday’s loss, Harden still insisted Cleveland was better than the series result suggested. “Yeah, it was 4-0, but I don’t think we had our best shot because of the circumstances,” Harden said. “Obviously, they dominated us 4-0. But genuinely, I do feel like we are the better team. Series-wise, we just didn’t show it.”

The Cavaliers now enter an offseason filled with uncomfortable questions. After a regular season that raised championship expectations, Cleveland’s complete collapse against New York has placed pressure on everyone inside the organization. And according to Kendrick Perkins, nobody should assume their spot is safe after an exit this embarrassing.