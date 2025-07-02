Ex-Celtics Star Shares Crazy Betting Story With Paul Pierce & Rajon Rondo That Fetched Six-Figure Payout

What happens on the plane, stays in the pot. Back in Boston, brotherhood wasn’t just a buzzword—it came with cash, cards, and code. Kendrick Perkins knew the game wasn’t only on the court. From secret buy-ins to silent alliances, the stakes flew sky-high between championship flights. But not everyone walked away debt-free, not even Paul Pierce or Ray Allen. As the big boys played for big money, a few owed more than just pride. And sometimes, loyalty meant letting the pot slide. Almost.

Now, the 2007-08 NBA season was a dreamy year for the Boston Celtics. With Doc Rivers running the sideline show, the Cs took home their 17th Larry O’Brien trophy. Despite having the Lakers with their fresh MVP, Kobe Bryant, on the other end, Boston made sure, LA didn’t get a chance to breathe on the floor.

And amidst the chaos, when the Celtics won the championship 4-2 against the Lakers, Paul Pierce emerged as the Finals MVP. Now, looking back in time, Big Perk can clearly see the pool table before his eyes, as if things just happened yesterday. Therefore, KP took his moment to share a crazy story with his folks on the Road Trippin’ podcast.

“In my Boston days, we actually gave copouts because we was a brotherhood. So, we didn’t—like, it depends on how much you f— with the other person, how much you care about the other person that owes you money,” KP told Richard Jefferson & co. Back in Boston, brotherhood came before balance sheets. Perkins wasn’t chasing every dollar owed—he was reading the room. If you were tight with each other, you got a pass. It wasn’t about debt, it was about trust. Because sometimes, respect held more value than receipts. And loyalty? That was the real currency.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 27, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (5) and guard Ray Allen (20) high five teammates forward Paul Pierce (34) and guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the first half of game five of the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

“For example, when we was taking nothing on the table, when we was taking trips and playing in the NBA Finals, and that flight from Boston to LA, they had the big pool table, the small pool table,” Perkins continued. Now, why were there two tables? “Me and [Rajon] Rondo was a partnership because at the big boo table you had Ray Allen, Paul, KG, Posey.”

Simply put, the bigger pool table was for the veteran players like Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and James Posey. Meanwhile, the younger ones like Big Perk and Rondo sat at the small table, throwing in their bids. This is where the story takes an interesting turn. As you can imagine, the stakes must have been high during the gambling moments. It’s hard to fathom the concoction of emotions in the team flight must have been. Going back and forth between TD Garden and Staples, accompanied by betting! Insane!

Well, aren’t you curious to know who won the gamble?

Kendrick Perkins stirred the pots against Paul Pierce and Co.

KP continued: “Rondo and I was one, standing up playing cards together. We put our bankroll together because in order for you to get on the big table, you had to come on the plane and show 50,000 cash. Like, you had to show in order to sit down. So we coming back and my guy Posey owed the pot 120 grand. Real story—I end up winning the pot.”

Perk and Rajon Rondo teamed up like poker outlaws, stacking their cash to crash the high-stakes table mid-flight. The entry? A cool $50K, flash it or fold. But the real drama came on the return trip. Meanwhile, James Posey? He racked up a $120K tab. No bluff. And in a twist worthy of a Vegas flick, Perk scooped the pot. Cards, cash, chaos—welcome to Celtics in-flight entertainment, championship edition.

Who knew the real Finals were flying 30,000 feet above sea level? Between cards, chaos, and championship dreams, the Celtics bonded over more than just basketball. Perkins’ story wasn’t just a flex—it was a peek into a brotherhood built on loyalty, laughs, and a little luck. And sometimes, the biggest wins happen long before the buzzer sounds.