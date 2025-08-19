Ex-Celtics Star Reacts to Shaquille O’Neal’s Threat to RG3 After Angel Reese Criticism

That feud with RG3 isn’t dying down. Not when others have something to say about it. Shaquille O’Neal and Angel Reese, by default, are drawing more backers since the NBA legend escalated the beef with Robert Griffin III. What started as a series of indirect exchanges on X resulted in Ryan Clark and Shaquille O’Neal weighing in publicly. Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco, and more names across multiple sports called RG3. While the main cast in this drama isn’t responding anymore, leave it to DJ Vlad to keep the hype alive.

With Sebastian Telfair and DL Hughley on his show, DJ Vlad had to ask them their thoughts on Shaq jumping into Reese’s feud with the former NFL player. To recap, Griffin slammed a racist image that replaced Reese’s image on the NBA 2k26 cover with a monkey, but accused her of ‘hating’ Caitlin Clark in the same thread. Reese called him out for lying about talking to her social circle to corroborate the ‘hate’ claims. Ryan Clark also called out Griffin, and then Shaq had these comments on the Off the Record podcast in July.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your f—— face. It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Telfair, who was Shaq’s teammate in Boston, said, “I don’t really know RG3 either, though. But so I don’t really know the whole situation, but I know it was something about him making a comment about Angel Reese, and nobody should be hating on that girl. You know what I’m saying? She fly. She a good player. You know, let her do her thing. But Shaq, Shaq ain’t punching nobody in the face. Stop it.”

Peda McRollem was on the show with Telfair, and he said O’Neal’s words were “necessary.” Telfair added to it that ‘some people on podcasts’ deserve to get punched by Shaq. Telfair is not exactly known for his opinions on the WNBA. So this response is rare from him. And he’s not the only one.

Shaquille O’Neal’s friend calls out RG3

The comedian, DL Hughley, goes way back with Shaquille O’Neal. He was part of the lineup of Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam in the past. Most recently, he was applauding the big guy’s surprise visit to a Staten Island boutique last month.

Hughley, who is enjoying the WNBA’s popularity right now, bluntly said that he didn’t like that Griffin commented on Reese with his wife, Grete Griffin, in the video (similar to Ryan Clark’s comments). While acknowledging Griffin is entitled to his opinion, Hughley claimed it was “insidious” the way he went about it.

“I just don’t understand why it is that somebody would be so mad or have a personal vendetta against somebody who’s only trying to do what they love and they’re young and they’re trying to get better,” he said about Griffin commenting on Reese. Ironically, Griffin also claimed Reese and Ryan Clark made it personal.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese don’t usually get baited into taking their rivalry off-court. CC even bluntly proclaimed that she and Reese don’t care about the rivalry as much as everyone else. Probably why Reese immediately shut down Griffin’s claim that people from her social circle said she hated Clark.

Although known for his witticisms, Hugley very seriously spoke about the narrative surrounding Clark and Reese. “She’s [Reese] not Caitlin, but I think she works hard. I think she’s a nice-looking woman. And I think that there’s no point… ” But he later directly called out Griffin. He said his comments weren’t appropriate in a journalistic setting and, “RG3 was a bad dude,” for making those claims about Reese.

Shaq, Griffin, and Reese no longer pay attention to this matter. It’s unlikely Griffin will speak up about O’Neal’s friends’ opinions. For the most part, though, this beef is fizzling out while the opinions keep coming in.