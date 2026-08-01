Ex-Mavs Coach Reveals Exact Moment Luka Doncic Won Him Over: “A Magic Johnson Type Player”

Every NBA team wonders whether a European superstar can truly dominate the American game. Rick Carlisle had the same question about Luka Doncic in 2018. But it disappeared almost instantly. The moment the EuroLeague sensation stepped into the Dallas Mavericks’ gym, he looked less like a rookie and more like basketball’s next unstoppable force.

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The 66-year-old appeared on The Draymond Green Show and shared his experience watching Luka play for the first time. Carlisle recalled the Slovenian star’s first pickup games. Those matchups came against veterans like DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews, Harrison Barnes, and others. It was an early test of how the 19-year-old would handle seasoned NBA talent before his rookie season even began.

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“Luka’s played with these guys, and he is playing like Magic Johnson. He is rebounding, and he is throwing dimes all over the place,” Carlisle recalled. “He wasn’t really even looking to score, and I’m like, ‘God, this guy’s like a Magic Johnson type player.'”

Rick Carlisle also admitted he initially viewed Luka Doncic as a wing because of his 6-foot-8 frame. But Doncic insisted he was a point guard. After moving him into that role around 10 games into the season and shifting Dennis Smith off the ball, the decision transformed Dallas. Moreover, Doncic delivered a historic first three seasons. From 2018 to 2021, Luka averaged 25.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, and 7.8 apg.

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Carlisle further continued, “From a talent standpoint and ability and everything else, he’s the most unique player I’ve ever worked with. He’s just so, so good. And he’s a killer. He’s a killer competitor, too.”

Luka’s former head coach also mentioned that his basketball IQ made him nearly impossible to stop with the right supporting cast. His ability to read the game, exploit every defensive weakness, and consistently make winning plays makes him one of the smartest and most complete competitors in the league.

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Luka Doncic reminds Rick Carlisle of Larry Bird

Luka Doncic is not the kind of player who will ignore the trash talk. He will give it back irrespective of whether you’re a player or a heckler in the crowd. Now, Rick Carlisle, who shared the locker room with Larry Bird during his Boston Celtics days, cannot help but find similarities.

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“Guys like Bird, I’m trying to think of somebody today who’s like that. Luka, Luka’s got a lot of that. He has fun with the game. He talks s***. He’s brash, all that kind of stuff,” Carlisle said. “Larry did it a little more under his breath at times. Other times he stepped up, he got in fights and other stuff like that, but as a competitor, I put him up there with Jordan and all the greatest guys, Russell.”

Doncic earned greatness from the very beginning. Since his first day in the league, he has left an impact like never before. And while his ex-Mavs coach cannot stop complimenting him, the truth also lies in the fact that he is still waiting for a title and an MVP tag.